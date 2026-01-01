Clarksville Obituary: Pleas Sturdivant

Clarksville, TN – Pleas Sturdivant, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025. He was affectionately known as “Papoo” to many.
Celebration of Life will be at 10:00am on Friday, January 9th, 2026 at Champions Christian Community Church, 200 Providence Blvd, Clarksville, TN with Bishop Elijah Valley officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church.
Pleas entered this life on June 24th, 1953, in Clarksville, TN to Pleas and Mattie Sturdivant. He was a Retired Sergeant of the U.S. Army after 19 years of honorable service. During his Military career, he was an expert marksman and a skilled orthopedic technician.
Pleas went on to continue to work in the medical field for both Baptist and Vanderbilt Hospitals. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing chess and spending time with his family. He was a Christian man, who stayed in prayer and was Pastor Emeritus at Champions Christian Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his wife of 47 years, Maybelline Miller Sturdivant; grandchildren, Tiara and Jade; great-grandchild, Isiah, and siblings, Richard and Lois.
Survivors include his children, Pleas Earl Sturdivant, Dr. Sherice Patton, Tishika Griffin, Dr. Corey D. (Jennifer) Sturdivant and Ramona J. James; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and siblings, Ben, Diane and B.O.
Pallbearers will be Ben Sturdivant, Pleas E. Sturdivant, Tyrone Watkins, Bishop Robert Smallwood, Samuel Sturdivant, and Steven Jackson.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
