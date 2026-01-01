Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Earns 71-65 ASUN Road Win at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – Mya Williams’ 21 points paced the Austin Peay Women’s Basketball team on its way to a wire-to-wire 71-65 Atlantic Sun Conference win, Thursday, at Swisher Gymnasium.

Austin Peay (9-2, 1-0 ASUN) opened the game on a 13-0 run, which included a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals and two by Mya Williams. A quick run by Jacksonville (8-4, 0-1 ASUN) allowed the Dolphins to get back within five at 17-12 with 4:21 left in the frame. A three-pointer by JaNiah Newell and a layup by Sheals built the APSU Govs’ lead to 23-14 as a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton ended the first frame with the Govs leading 25-14.

The Governors held the Dolphins scoreless for the first four minutes of action in the second quarter, allowing them to lead 30-14. Jacksonville managed to cut its deficit to just three points at 34-31 from a 14-4 run, which ended the first half.

A layup by Kali Howard just 16 seconds into the third quarter cut the Dolphins’ deficit to one at 34-33, but Sheals responded with a layup to get the APSU Govs up 36-33. An 11-0 run by the Governors increased their lead to 45-33 from Sheal’s jumper, but the Dolphins responded with a 9-3 run to get back within six at 48-42. The two teams traded shots as a free-throw by Newell ended the third frame with the Govs leading, 54-44.

A jumper by Newell, less than a minute into the final quarter, gave them a 12-shot lead. A quick run by the Dolphins cut their deficit to five at 59-54 with 6:45 left in the game. A three-pointer by Williams and a layup by Sheals extended the Govs’ lead, but free throws by Jacksonville got them within three at 63-60. A three-pointer by Priscilla Williams and a layup made it a one-shot game at 67-65 with just 17 seconds remaining. Free throws by Sheals and Newell ended the game, giving the Govs the 71-65 ASUN win.

The Difference

Rebounds. The Governor outrebounded the Dolphins 36-23. Austin Peay State University grabbed 27 defensive rebounds.

Inside The Box Score

Mya Williams led with 21 points, a season high.

Williams’ 21 points included four three-pointers. She also led with three steals.

Anovia Sheals has 19 points; JaNiah Newell had 11.

Lameria Thomas paced the team with nine rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton had two blocks.

The Govs outscored the Dolphins 36-18 in the paint, 16-11 from turnovers, and 10-9 on fast breaks.

