Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Tops North Florida 102-83 at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The last time the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team had back-to-back 100-point games? Smartphones, social media, and public Wi-Fi were not even a thing.

For the third-straight season, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team opened Atlantic Sun Conference play with a win, this time, coming in the form of a 102-83 victory against North Florida, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

It marked the Governors’ (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) third 100-point performance of the season – tied for its most in a season since 1988-89 – and the first time they have done such in back-to-back games since 1997 – one against Morehead State in a double overtime loss to end the 1996-97 regular season, and the second (also against the Eagles) in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

Collin Parker led all scorers with 26 points, in addition to eight rebounds and six assists, which tied his career high. He was followed in scoring by Ja’Corey Robinson and Matt Enright’s 18 points, Tate McCubbin’s 14, and Anton Brookshire’s 14 points.

Robinson, who matched his young career’s best scoring night with 13 points against Fisk on Sunday, also had a career-high three blocks in a 9-for-14 night from the floor, while Enright’s 18 came from a 6-for-8 performance in which the St. Louis native went 4-for-6 from the perimeter.

North Florida (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) scored the first basket of the game, but back-to-back baskets by Parker and a four-point play by McCubbin gave APSU its first advantage of the night. The Ospreys responded, making five-straight attempts, including four-straight three-pointers, to take their largest lead of the night at 18-13 with 13:46 to play in the first period, but six-straight APSU points were followed by a 17-9 run for the Govs, who led by eight with under eight minutes to play in the half.

After the under-eight media timeout, Robinson scored three of the Govs’ next four shots from the floor, as APSU extended its advantage to 12 five minutes later. A 12-6 UNF run cut the Ospreys’ deficit in half, while a Brookshire three at the buzzer was called off after a lengthy review, resulting in APSU taking a 48-42 lead into the break.

Parker led all scorers with 13 points at the break, while APSU collectively made half of its 40 first-half attempts, with 30 of its 48 points coming in the paint.

The Governors led for the entirety of the second; however, UNF cut its deficit to as few as two points early in the period following a pair of three-pointers. Leading 55-54 3:24 into the period, Enright hit a triple to spark a four-minute, 16-3 run.

A Brookshire triple extended the APSU lead to 19 with 7:21 to play, and, despite eight-straight UNF points, the Govs went on to maintain a double-digit lead throughout the contest, with a pair of Hansel Enmanuel free throws with 24 seconds to play putting the Govs over the century mark and resulting in the 19-point home win.

The Difference

Balanced scoring. After having six reach double-figure scoring last time out, five Governors scored at least 10 points against the Ospreys, with Parker (13), Enright (11), Brookshire (11), and Robinson (10) all scoring at least 10 in the second half alone.

Enright’s 11 second-half points came in perfect fashion, with the senior point guard going 3-for-3 from distance and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe during the final 20 minutes of action.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University opened ASUN play with a win for the third-straight season.

The Governors’ 102 points are the most in a conference opener in program history and is the 81st 100-point game in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s three 100-point games are its most since having six during the 1988-89 season.

The last time APSU scored at least 100 in back-to-back games came during the 1996-97 season.

The last time APSU had 100 points in back-to-back wins was 1992 when it put 102 against Morehead State (1/20/92) and 103 against Mississippi State (1/22/92).

The Governors improved to 6-0 at home this season, with its six-game home winning streak being the second-longest in F&M Bank Arena’ three-year history and the longest since an eight-game winning streak during the 2023-24 season (12/5/23-2/10/24).

Head coach Corey Gipson earned his 40th win at the helm of Austin Peay State University basketball and passed Ron Bargatze (1979-83) for the sixth-most wins by an APSU head coach in program history.

Collin Parker led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the fifth time this season with his fourth 20-point game.

Parker’s 24 points are tied for the fourth-highest-scoring game by a Gov this season, with him now owning three of the top five scoring performances by a Gov this season.

Parker also matched his career’s best performance with six assists, while his eight rebounds paced the Govs for the fourth time.

Coaches Corner

Ja’Corey Robinson – who had a previous career high of 13 twice this season – scored a career high 18 points against UNF.Robinson also had a career-high nine baskets and three blocks.APSU scored 54 points in the second half – its sixth-highest-scoring half this season and the fourth time the Govs have scored more than 50 points in the second half alone.The Governors forced 15 UNF turnovers, marking the sixth time they have forced at least 15 in a game this season.

Austin Peay State University Head Coach Corey Gipson

Opening Statement… “This team really has the ability to race the ball with the multi-faceted [abilities] we have from all positions in being able to score from all three levels across multiple positions and play inside out. The thing that got us going was that we were able to utilize our stinginess on defense in the second half. It was much better than the first half. We had 24 points off turnovers. That is key for us. Whenever we are nasty and stingy on defense and able to convert live-ball turnovers, that is when we are at our best.”

On the 100 Point Game… “It has to do with the young men that we have. These guys put in a lot of time. You can do things like that [score 100 points] when you have 20 assists. You cannot do things like that without sharing the basketball. It is more of a testament to how unselfish they are. They play selfless basketball and all of these guys are willing to pass up a good shot to give their teammate a great shot. It is more of a testament to who they are than anything else.”

On half-court defense… “These guys’ communication is getting better. We call it talk, touch, ad taking on switches. The first half I thought that our communication was lacking, but in the second half we were more physical. We were talking, and we were touching before taking the switch.”

