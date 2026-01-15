Clarksville Obituary: Lay V. Owens

Clarksville, TN – Lay V. Owens “Jr.”, born May 3rd, 1962, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on January 8th, 2026 at the age of 63. Jr. resided in Erin, Tennessee with his wife, Tammy and daughter, Myriah.
He is survived by his siblings, Jowanna House (Randy), Amy Spears (Chuck), and Dillard Matthew Owens. Jr. is also survived by his children, Justin Owens, Brandon Owens, Stephen Owens (Erica), Austin Owens and Gordon Owens. Jr. also had a special bond with his bonus mom, Maxine Nayyar, and his many additional siblings.
Jr. was dearly loved by his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
Jr. was a roofer by trade but had many skills and was always willing to help anyone in need. He had a giving heart and was special to every person who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. We cannot begin to express how deeply he was loved and just how much he will be missed. You had your struggles here on Earth, now you can rest easy with the Lord.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
