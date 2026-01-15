Clarksville Police K9 Joker Retires After Years of Service, Adopted by His Handler

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to recognize the retirement of K9 Police Dog “Joker.” Joker’s last official day of duty was January 9th, 2026. He is now 10-7 from duty and enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Due to recent medical concerns, it was determined that retirement was in Joker’s best interest. Officer George Goodman immediately expressed his desire to adopt Joker and continue providing him with the care, comfort, and stability he deserves. On December 4th, 2025, the Clarksville City Council unanimously approved K9 Joker’s retirement and his adoption by Officer Goodman.

K9 Joker began his service with the Special Operations K9 Services Unit in October 2019 as a patrol service dog assigned to Officer Joshua Swaffer. The pair completed a rigorous six-week patrol and detection training course and faithfully served the Clarksville community until March 2023, when Officer Swaffer transferred to the Training Division.

At that time, Officer Goodman became Joker’s handler. After completing the same six-week certification course together, Officer Goodman and Joker have spent the past two and a half years patrolling Clarksville as a dedicated team.

A K9 handler forms a bond with their partner that goes far beyond routine assignments.It is a relationship built on trust, loyalty, and an unspoken understanding that grows stronger with every shift. Throughout his career, K9 Joker completed hundreds of hours of training and patrol work, meeting extraordinary physical demands with unwavering determination. He consistently served with integrity and represented the Clarksville Police Department with distinction.

Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine shared, “The bond between a K9 and their handler is built on trust, loyalty, and countless shared experiences. It is a partnership unlike any other, forged in the line of duty. Officer Goodman and K9 Joker have relied on each other through every shift, every challenge, and every success. It was important to us that Officer Goodman be allowed to take Joker home, where he can continue to care for him and give him the retirement he has earned and deserves. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Pitts and the entire City Council for making this heartfelt decision possible.”