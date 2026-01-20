Wonderfilled Brings Eclectic Shopping, Coffee, and Community Vibes to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville! If you are one of the many who can spend the day hopping from antique stores and second-hand stores, flea markets, and small businesses of all kinds, not to mention coffee shops… we have a brand new treat for you!

Angie Morales-Link has put together a shop in town like no other. What makes it so different, you ask. The vibe! You can shop, get your caffeine on, and just hang out and chill. This place has that kind of coolness.

Whether you’re into eclectic old stuff, freshly made handcrafted items, or that record or toy you’ve been searching for, there is so much to see in this place! In addition to cookies, commerce and conversation, you may just walk out with treasures you didn’t even know you needed.

Angie had a vision and made exactly what she would want to experience in a shop of this kind. A big part of that mission is her love for Clarksville: “I’m committed to revitalizing and beautifying the heart of Clarksville: our downtown area, by transforming properties, like Wonderfilled’s building, into spaces where we can feel inspired and be surrounded by community. My work, projects, and goals all point to the same idea: I want us all to be proud to live in Clarksville, Tennessee.”

If you know Angie, you are familiar with her dedication to this community. Wonderfilled is an amazing addition to the great things this town has to offer. Stop in to shop, sip, and share conversations with local folks. Add Wonderfilled to your weekend second-hand store route!

Wonderfilled is located at 1218 College Street. Come seek your treasures Wednesday through Saturday, 10:00am – 6:00pm.

