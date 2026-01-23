ASPU’s First-Year Programming Transforms Orientation Experience for New Students

Clarksville, TN – Kameron Young arrived on campus last summer like many other first-year college students, cautiously optimistic. While exciting and full of promise, the transition from Clarksville High School to Austin Peay State University (APSU) suddenly felt overwhelming as fear crept in, threatening to claim his unfolding future.

Originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, Young’s family relocated to Clarksville during his high school years. APSU was familiar, as his cousin graduated just before his arrival. Change wasn’t new, but fear of the unknown left him questioning what lay ahead.

During orientation, one crucial, perhaps even reluctant, “yes” shifted his quiet hesitation to confident participation as he prepared to join the APSU College of Business Living Learning Community (LLC).

“I remember Kameron initially being very respectful and very quiet,” said Matthew Kilpatrick, student success coordinator for the LLC and APSU College of Business. “Just a few weeks later, he had opened up and was engaging. It was great to see his development, even from orientation to the first week of class.”

Young said the LLC’s intentional structure, support, and community helped him push through as he struggled to speak up and reach out on campus early on. Sharing similar class schedules, the group helped him work through his fear, encouraging him throughout their public speaking course, and his confidence found a lift along the way.

He recalled the gratification of the shared experience and being able to return the favor when his peers struggled through economics.

“All the LLC members are really encouraging,” he said. “Just knowing that I’m surrounded by people who also care heavily about not only business, but their careers, success, and goals, really helped me. Honestly, they’re going to be my lifelong friends.”

Kilpatrick said Living Learning Communities are designed for intentional connection and support student persistence. The group confirmed the LLC’s framework, achieving a combined GPA of 3.64 during their first semester.

“In my experience, students who feel like they belong have one less stressor in their life, and that can help them academically and socially,” Kilpatrick said. “They put themselves out there and get involved in organizations or initiatives that push them out of their comfort zone.”

Alongside clustered housing and coursework, the program expanded students’ knowledge in financial literacy, professional branding, community engagement and more.

As the spring semester approaches, Young feels even more confident in his future. He continues to challenge the misconception that first-year students have to wait for certain opportunities. Beyond the LLC, he has participated in industry networking events, joined organizations such as the Hospitality and Tourism Society, and plans to study abroad in 2026.

“You have to put yourself out there,” Young said. “Because you never know what you’re going to find, or who you can connect with in your field. And who knows, maybe that leads to your dream job.”

As for the LLC, both Kilpatrick and Young say it’s just the beginning. The spring will continue its intentional programming, along with student development and connections.

A triumphant semester by any measure, it’s Young’s parting words that truly capture the significance of programs like the LLC. His reflection reminds us of what really matters, both in pursuing an education and persevering in life.

“It’s the understanding that you’re not in this alone. There is going to be a time when you’re out of that transitional period, and you will prosper and do what you set out to do.”

About the Business Living Learning Community

The Business Living Learning Community coordinates clustered housing, classes and engagement opportunities for optimum first-year support. Guest speakers, college events and service opportunities supplement student learning to facilitate connections and establish a foundation for continued academic success.

Kameron Young and the other LLC members will be recognized during the Jan. 22 Governors basketball game for achieving a collective GPA of 3.64 during their first semester.