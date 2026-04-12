Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 12th–16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a warm and increasingly unsettled stretch of spring weather over the coming days, with sunshine dominating early in the week before rain and thunderstorm chances build by midweek.

Temperatures will trend above seasonal averages, climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s, while breezy south winds add to the warm feel across Clarksville and throughout Montgomery County.

Sunday brings a pleasant spring setup across the region, with mostly sunny skies helping temperatures climb to near 85 degrees. Winds from the south-southwest will range from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, making for a warm but comfortable afternoon.

Conditions turn a bit more humid Sunday night, as mostly cloudy skies settle in and temperatures dip to around 67 degrees. A steady south wind near 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will continue overnight.

A slight shift arrives Monday, as a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms develops mainly between 7:00am and 1:00pm. Despite the rain chances, partial sunshine will push highs near 83 degrees, with breezy south-southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies begin to clear Monday night, becoming partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Winds remain light but steady from the south-southwest at about 10 mph.

Warmer air builds in Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees. South-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will continue to dominate the pattern.

Cloud cover increases Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 68 degrees. Winds stay consistent from the south-southwest near 10 mph.

By Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds will keep temperatures climbing to around 88 degrees, continuing the above-average warmth. Winds remain out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain chances return late Wednesday night, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00am under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will hover near 68 degrees with lighter winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday brings the most active weather of the week, with showers becoming likely and thunderstorms possible after 1:00pm. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and highs will reach near 84 degrees. Rain chances increase to 60 percent, signaling a wetter pattern.

Lingering showers remain possible Thursday night, though coverage decreases to a 20 percent chance. Partly cloudy skies return with cooler temperatures dipping to around 63 degrees.

Overall, the week ahead for Clarksville and Montgomery County features a classic spring pattern—warm, breezy days transitioning into increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms by mid to late week—making it important for residents to stay weather-aware as conditions evolve.