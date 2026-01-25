CDE Lightband Reports 3,900 Power Outages as Ice Storm Hits Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband currently has 3,900 customers without power due to the ongoing winter storm. Crews are out in full force, working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service despite the icy conditions.

Outage numbers have quickly climbed this morning, unfortunately, due to ice accumulation.

Crews are seeing downed power lines. Do NOT approach. Do NOT drive over them. Do NOT assume they are “dead” wires.

CDE is are aware of scattered power outages affecting around 330 customers across our service area. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore services to everyone affected.

CDE will continue to provide updates as we receive more information. Thank you for your patience as we work to get the lights back on!

Report Outages:

𝗪𝗲𝗯: www.cdelightband.com/outage-center/

𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁: Send OUT to 85700

𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: 931.648.8151