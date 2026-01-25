CDE Lightband Reports 3,900 Power Outages as Ice Storm Hits Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband currently has 3,900 customers without power due to the ongoing winter storm. Crews are out in full force, working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service despite the icy conditions.
Outage numbers have quickly climbed this morning, unfortunately, due to ice accumulation.
Crews are seeing downed power lines. Do NOT approach. Do NOT drive over them. Do NOT assume they are “dead” wires.
CDE is are aware of scattered power outages affecting around 330 customers across our service area. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore services to everyone affected.
CDE will continue to provide updates as we receive more information. Thank you for your patience as we work to get the lights back on!
Report Outages:
𝗪𝗲𝗯: www.cdelightband.com/outage-center/
𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁: Send OUT to 85700
𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: 931.648.8151
About CDE Lightband
CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving almost 85,000 metered homes and businesses with electric service and 30,000 broadband customers within the city limits of Clarksville, TN.
CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.
Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.
Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”
CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.
Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.
For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com