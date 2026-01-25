Subzero Wind Chills Expected as Arctic Cold Grips Clarksville Area

Clarksville, TN – A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County as dangerously low wind chills are expected to grip the area through midday Tuesday, bringing a heightened risk of frostbite and hypothermia for anyone exposed to the elements.

The advisory goes into effect at midnight Sunday night and remains in place until noon CST Tuesday. During this period, wind chill values could fall to between zero and 10 degrees below zero across portions of Middle Tennessee, including Clarksville and surrounding communities. These bitter conditions mean it will feel significantly colder than the actual air temperature, increasing the danger for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Frigid air will settle in Sunday night, when temperatures are forecast to drop to around 4 degrees. With a steady breeze, wind chill values could dip as low as minus 4, making even short periods outside uncomfortable and potentially hazardous without proper protection.

Little improvement is expected during the day on Monday, despite sunshine. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach near 16 degrees, and gusty winds will keep wind chills as low as minus 9 at times. These conditions can quickly lead to frostbite on exposed skin, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes, especially on the face, ears, fingers, and toes.

The bitter cold continues into Monday night, when temperatures fall again to around 2 degrees. While winds may ease slightly, the prolonged stretch of subfreezing temperatures will keep surfaces icy and increase the strain on heating systems.

Officials urge residents to limit time outdoors and to use caution if travel is necessary. Dressing in layers, along with wearing a warm coat, hat, gloves, and insulated footwear, is essential. Checking on elderly neighbors, bringing pets indoors, and ensuring space heaters are used safely can help prevent cold-related emergencies.

With wind chills dropping well below zero at times, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents are encouraged to take this advisory seriously and prepare now to stay safe during this stretch of extreme winter weather.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.