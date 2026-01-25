Clarksville Obituary: Maxine “Max” Knobloch

Clarksville, TN – Maxine “Max” Knobloch, age 73, was called home to join her beloved husband on January 16th, 2026.
Maxine was born on August 16th, 1952, to Elliot Sewell and Dolly Allbright. She leaves behind one daughter, Melissa (James) Bridges; a son, Shawn (Taci) Knobloch; her grandchildren, Kade (Trasey) Johnson, Thomas (Sydney) Hayes, Charles and Jackson Knobloch, and Kris (Jessica) Bridges; great-grandchildren, Kaylen Bridges, Dawsyn and Devyn Johnson; her sister, Minnie (Jesse) Cole; nephews, who were like grandsons, Elliot and Ethan Golden; and her beloved dog, “Shorty Pantz”.
She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as a brother, “John” Johnny Whitfield; and the love of her life, Thomas Knobloch.
Maxine married the love of her life, Thomas on May 27th, 1971, and she was a homemaker and daycare provider for many happy years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 31st, 2026 at 11:00am at Turning Point Community Church, located at 11202 Quaker Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5740 19th Street, Lubbock, TN 79407.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Turning Point Community Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
