Clarksville Forecast: Wintry Mix Fades but Extreme Cold Grips Area Through Week

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a prolonged stretch of bitter cold and lingering wintry precipitation, as an Arctic air mass keeps temperatures well below normal and maintains hazardous conditions across the area.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will taper off, but dangerously low wind chills and refreezing moisture on roadways will remain a concern through midweek, creating ongoing travel and safety risks.

Wintry precipitation will continue through the day Sunday, with snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet falling before midafternoon and periods of heavier sleet possible. Temperatures will struggle to reach a high near 26 degrees while north winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, push wind chills even lower. Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch, along with light additional snow and sleet, will keep roads slick and potentially treacherous.

Lingering clouds will hang around into the night Sunday, when a slight chance of snow showers early will give way to frigid conditions. Lows will drop to around 4 degrees, and wind chill values could fall as low as minus 4 with brisk north-northwest winds, making exposed skin vulnerable to frostbite.

Sunshine returns during the day on Monday, but the cold tightens its grip with a high of only 16 degrees. Wind chills may dip to around minus 9 at times as northwest breezes continue, meaning any untreated surfaces could stay icy despite clear skies.

Clear skies dominate into the night Monday, when temperatures sink to near 2 degrees. Light winds shifting from west to south-southwest after midnight may offer little relief, and frozen pipes become a growing concern for unprotected homes.

A gradual warmup begins Tuesday during the day under sunny skies, with highs near 31 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, may help melt some snow but could also cause water to refreeze after sunset.

Partly cloudy conditions settle in through the night Tuesday, when lows dip to around 6 degrees as winds ease, again raising the risk of black ice by morning.

Seasonably cold air lingers through the day Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 25 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies into the night Wednesday as lows fall to around 5 degrees.

Sunshine continues during the day on Thursday with a high near 23 degrees, and partly cloudy skies through the night, Thursday will see lows near 4 degrees.

Officials urge residents to stay indoors when possible, dress in layers if venturing out, and avoid unnecessary travel, as even small patches of ice can cause serious accidents. Checking on vulnerable neighbors, protecting pets, and taking steps to prevent frozen pipes will be critical as Clarksville-Montgomery County endures this extended period of dangerous winter weather.