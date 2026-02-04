25.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Lane Closure for Woodale Drive and surrounding areas for water valve replacement

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 12th, at 9:00am. The following streets and roads will be affected. Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

The roads affected are Woodale Drive (Buckeye Lane to Lafayette Road), Buckingham Place, and Shalimar Drive.

The southbound lane on Woodale Drive will be closed from Buckeye Lane to Lafayette Road. Traffic will be detoured to Buckeye Lane and Lafayette Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment and to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

