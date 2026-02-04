APSU Women’s Basketball Team Battles Hard but Loses First Road Game of the Season to North Alabama 55-50

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped its first road game of the season with a 55-50 decision at North Alabama, Wednesday, at CB&S Bank Arena.

North Alabama (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) started quickly, going up 9-4 on Austin Peay (13-8, 5-6 ASUN) with just under six minutes remaining. A jumper from JaNiah Newell, followed by a three-pointer by Jade Rucker, would cut the Govs’ deficit to just one at 12-11 to end the first frame.

A three-pointer by Katie Criswell and a jumper by Greta Ramon got the Lions back up by five at 17-12. The Governors responded with a 12-0 run to take the lead by as many as seven at 27-20 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Free throws by Kyra Perkins and Lameria Thomas allowed the APSU Govs a nine-point lead at 31-22 with 22 seconds remaining before the break. Alexsandra Alvarado ended the half with a layup and a foul drawn to cut the Lions’ lead to 31-25.

The Governors used their momentum from the second quarter to lead by as many as 10 at 40-30 with back-to-back layups by Anovia Sheals with 4:18 remaining in the third. The Lions ended the third frame on an 8-0 run to make it a one-shot game headed into the final quarter.

The two teams traded shots to open the final quarter, with three ties, the last at 45 with 4:06 remaining. The Lions took a five-point lead at 50-45 from Sofia Ceppelloti’s three-pointer and India Howard’s layup with 1:40 on the clock. North Alabama extended its lead to seven with a layup and free throws with 42 seconds left.

Austin Peay State University got as close as four at 54-50 from Perkins’ free throw and Thomas’ layup, but the Lions ended the game with a free throw by Alvarado to take the 55-50 win.

The Difference

Points in the paint. The Lions outscored the Governors 28-18 from the paint.

Inside The Box Score

Jade Rucker led with 12 points; Jim’Miyah Branton had 11.

Rucker had a team-high two steals.

Branton led with three assists.

Lameria Thomas led with seven rebounds.

