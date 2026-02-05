Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports South Twelfth Street water outage and lane closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on South Twelfth Street and Wisdom Street for water main leak repair. Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane on South Twelfth Street will be closed from Wisdom Street to Madison Street. South Twelfth Street will be passable; motorists are advised to slow down and follow directions from utility workers and be alert to their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened and water service restored by approximately 6:00pm.