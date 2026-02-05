23.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports South Twelfth Street water outage and lane closure for water main leak repair

Traffic Congestion and Delays

Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on South Twelfth Street and Wisdom Street for water main leak repair. Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane on South Twelfth Street will be closed from Wisdom Street to Madison Street. South Twelfth Street will be passable; motorists are advised to slow down and follow directions from utility workers and be alert to their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened and water service restored by approximately 6:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

