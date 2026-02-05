APSU Teacher Candidates Earn Tennessee’s Top First-Time Pass Rate on Literacy Assessment

(opens in new tab) (PDF) (opens in new tab)

“The course was developed to address the EPP literacy standards that also came as a result of that legislation,” Stone said.

Stone credits the intentional course design, which includes the asynchronous early literacy module required by the Tennessee Department of Education, for the high first-time pass rates.

“Before, we had one course that tried to fit in all areas of reading — language development, print concepts, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension,” she said. “By separating these courses into two, we are able to go deeper in each area with many opportunities for application.”

As part of the course, teacher candidates participate in hands-on activities that they will mirror in their future classrooms.

“Students learn how to develop and teach a foundational literacy skills lesson based on assessment data and student needs,” she said. “They design a whole reading block as a culminating task showing their knowledge of designing foundational skills instruction to the whole class, small groups, and individual students (advanced and struggling).”

