APSU Teacher Candidates Earn Tennessee’s Top First-Time Pass Rate on Literacy Assessment

Clarksville, TN – Teacher candidates in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education (opens in new tab) achieved the highest first-time pass rate among Tennessee educator preparation providers (EPPs) on the Tennessee Early Literacy Assessment (TELA) (PDF) (opens in new tab), according to a recent report to the State Board of Education.
Austin Peay State University candidates achieved a 64% first-time pass rate for tests taken between July 1st, 2024, and June 30th, 2025, well above the statewide average of 43% for Tennessee teacher candidates. APSU scored 3% above the next-highest private school (Tusculum University) and 14% above the next-highest public institution (Tennessee Tech).
The TELA is a 25-item assessment evaluating educators’ knowledge of evidence-based foundational literacy instruction. Required under the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (opens in new tab), it ensures that teachers endorsed to teach kindergarten through third grade can deliver effective reading instruction grounded in the science of reading. A passing score requires answering 80% of the questions correctly.
Angela Stone, reading instructor in the Eriksson College of Education, viewed the law enacted in 2021 as an opportunity to continue improving literacy instruction. She embedded the TELA assessment module into Reading 4005, the K-3 Foundational Literacy Skills course required for integrated early childhood and elementary education majors.
“The course was developed to address the EPP literacy standards that also came as a result of that legislation,” Stone said.
Stone credits the intentional course design, which includes the asynchronous early literacy module required by the Tennessee Department of Education, for the high first-time pass rates.
“Before, we had one course that tried to fit in all areas of reading — language development, print concepts, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension,” she said. “By separating these courses into two, we are able to go deeper in each area with many opportunities for application.”
Stone added that this approach allows students to connect theory to practice during their field experiences. As part of the course, teacher candidates participate in hands-on activities that they will mirror in their future classrooms.
“Students learn how to develop and teach a foundational literacy skills lesson based on assessment data and student needs,” she said. “They design a whole reading block as a culminating task showing their knowledge of designing foundational skills instruction to the whole class, small groups, and individual students (advanced and struggling).”
The results reflect the Eriksson College of Education’s commitment to preparing highly effective educators, said Interim Dean Dr. John McConnell III.
“I’m incredibly proud of our students and the faculty who prepare them,” McConnell said. “These results demonstrate that our teacher candidates are entering Tennessee classrooms ready to ensure every child learns to read. Literacy is a critical skill, and our graduates are equipped to build that foundation for students across the state.”
About the APSU Eriksson College of Education
The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs.
The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, (opens in new tab) are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). For more information, visit apsu.edu/education (opens in new tab).