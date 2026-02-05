Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball’s Second Half Dominance Leads to 87-76 Win Against Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – Anton and Collin had a day. The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team had one of the best second halves possible in their 87-76 victory over Lipscomb. And that crowd? “ooo-wee!” as Coach Gip would say.

Collin Parker became the first Governor to drop 30 points in back-to-back games since 2020, Anton Brookshire added a season-high 25 points and five three-pointers and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team posted a 70.4/75/80 shooting split in the second half to solidify itself at first place in the Atlantic Sun Conference standings following an 87-76 victory against Lipscomb, Wednesday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Coming off a 30-point, 12-rebound performance last time out at West Georgia, Parker again poured in 30 points while hauling in nine rebounds. Eighteen of Brookshire’s 25 points came in the second half, with the redshirt senior going 4-for-5 from three and 5-for-6 from the field across the final 20 minutes of play.

Aided by the largest attendance at F&M Bank Arena to date, Austin Peay (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) jumped out to a 7-0 start against Lipscomb (15-9, 8-3 ASUN), who missed their first four attempts from the floor in the opening four minutes.

After its fast start, the Governors’ lead was trimmed to 12-10 after the Bisons made three-straight attempts from the field – including a pair of triples – Lipscomb then brought up the first of six ties at 17-17 midway through the half before taking its first lead of the night on a layup with 9:54 to play in the period.

Lipscomb’s lead-changing layup was its third of seven-straight makes from the floor, with the Bisons extending their lead to 34-27 with just over five minutes to play. Parker scored eight of APSU’s final 10 first-half points down the stretch to help the Govs bring their deficit to 38-35 at the break.

Parker led all players with 19 points and five rebounds in the opening half, with the big man accounting for eight of APSU’s 15 first-half makes and 15-of-30 attempts from the field.

Both the Governors and Bisons came out firing in the second half, with the two sides combining to go 11-for-11 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three-point range in the opening four minutes; however, the Govs connected on three of those triples – two of which came from the right hand of Brookshire – and retook a one-point lead following a Brookshire make from beyond the arc.

Note: the whole “the Govs made a long string of attempts” is about to become a theme over the next few paragraphs.

The Difference

Each of the game’s next seven scores resulted in either a lead change or stalemate until a Brookshire three – now his fourth of the contest – sparked a three-minute, 13-0 run, with the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native pouring in eight of those points and Marshall filling in the others. Following a quartet of consecutive Bisons’ points, the Governors again continued to pile onto the lead with an 11-3 run over the next five minutes and take a game-high 17-point lead into the final four minutes of the night.Down the stretch, the Bisons cut their lead to as few as nine points – coming in the final 12 seconds – but a Marshall dunk just seconds later put a ribbon on Austin Peay State University’s first win against Lipscomb since 2015.

It’s hard to say anything other than that second half. The Governors went 19-for-27 from the floor, 6-for-8 from three, and 8-for-10 from the line in the final 20 minutes. While the Bisons did make half of their 30 attempts in the period, the APSU Govs simply took over.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University extended its lead atop the ASUN men’s basketball standings, and now sits 1.5 games above Central Arkansas (8-2 ASUN) and two games above Lipscomb.

The Governors are 10-0 at F&M Bank Arena this season, with the 10-game home winning streak being the longest since an 18-game stretch that spanned across the 2018-19 to 2020-21 seasons.

Head coach Corey Gipson broke a tie with Lake Kelly (1971-77, 85-90) for the third-most wins by a head coach in their first three seasons (49). Gipson is seven wins from tying David B. Aaron (1946-62) for the second-most wins by a head coach in their third season.

Wednesday’s attendance of 3,397 is an F&M Bank Arena facility record, and surpasses a December 9th, 2023 attendance of 3,389 against Murray State.

Austin Peay State University improves to 41-40 all-time against Lipscomb, including 19-14 against the Bisons in Clarksville. The Governors now are 1-7 against the Bisons in ASUN play.

The APSU Govs improved to 3-4 this season when trailing at the half. The Govs are 3-0 when trailing at halftime in ASUN games this season.

Austin Peay State University’s 59.6 field-goal percentage is its best since shooting 61.1% against Jacksonville State, January 13th, 2028.

Austin Peay State University’s 60.0 three-point percentage is its best since also shooting 60% from three against Miami (OH), November 26th, 2017.

The Governors forced 12 Lipscomb turnovers. It has now forced at least 11 in 20-of-22 games this season.

Collin Parker became the first Gov since Jordyn Adams (January 18th-23rd, 2020) to score 30 points in back-to-back games.

Collin Parker also scored 30 points for the third time this season, and now has each of Austin Peay State University’s top seven scoring performances of the season.

Collin Parker matched his season and career-high with six assists. It is his first time with as many dimes since January 1st against North Florida.

Anton Brookshire’s 25 points are his most this season and his most since scoring 28 points against West Georgia last season (1/9/25).

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball hosts North Alabama for Military Appreciation Day Saturday for a 4:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.