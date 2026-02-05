30.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Pennie Cephus

June 5th, 1965 — January 24th, 2026

By News Staff
Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pennie Cephus on January 24th, 2026. Born on June 5th, 1965, Pennie was a beloved member of her community, known for her warm smile, kindness, and unwavering spirit.

She touched the lives of many with her compassion and generosity. Pennie was a cherished friend, a devoted family member, and a source of inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy of love and support will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A memorial service to celebrate Pennie’s life will be held on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home. All who knew her are invited to join in honoring her memory and sharing in the love she so freely gave.

Rest in peace, dear Pennie. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Pennie Cephus, please visit our flower store.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

