Clarksville Obituary: Pennie Cephus

Clarksville, TN – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pennie Cephus on January 24th, 2026. Born on June 5th, 1965, Pennie was a beloved member of her community, known for her warm smile, kindness, and unwavering spirit.

She touched the lives of many with her compassion and generosity. Pennie was a cherished friend, a devoted family member, and a source of inspiration to all who knew her. Her legacy of love and support will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A memorial service to celebrate Pennie’s life will be held on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home. All who knew her are invited to join in honoring her memory and sharing in the love she so freely gave.

Rest in peace, dear Pennie. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

