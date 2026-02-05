Clarksville Obituary: Curtis Mims

Clarksville, TN – Curtis Mims was born January 19th, 1948, in Moultrie, Georgia. He was the second to last child born to the late William Henry and Gladys Mims. He was a graduate of North Carolina Public Schools.

Curtis accepted Christ at an early age. After graduation he married the love of his life, Minnie Moore. Curtis enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 and served until October 1993 receiving many awards and certificates for his outstanding service. He worked as a reenlistment and retention officer in the Army.

After his retirement from the army and received an honorable discharge. After his service with the army, he began employment with Civil Service.

He attended Austin Peay State University College for Electrical Engineering, Big Ben College, State of Florida College and military school for training. Curtis was a lifelong learner with vast leadership experience in life’s challenges and triumphs.

Curtis was a man of God. He started a pray ministry to teach God’s word and bring as many souls as possible to Christ in his life as possible. This ministry of witnessing was his greatest joy. Curtis served as a deacon in the Clarksville Community for years. His legacy speaks of the kind of man he was. He continued his walk with Christ and was a Godly man.

2nd Timothy 4:7-8 KJV I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: hence fourth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which Curtis Mims lived by.

Curtis’s hobbies included teaching, reading, fishing, cooking, researching information and spending time with his family.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gladies Daniels Mims, brothers, Arthur, John Henry, Moses, James and Nesbie, sisters, Geneva, Elnora and Jessie, Tara Lynette, god father Pastor George Wyatt.

He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy a loving wife, Minnie Mims, brother Apostle Joeseph (Gayle) Mims Autaugaville, AL; Daniel Christopher WPB, FL; Carlton Hester Clarksville, TN; Leo Van (Elaine) Atlanta, GA; Curtis Dwayne Mims (US Army); his favorite niece, Cherlyn (Benjamin) Gwinnett County, GA; god mother, Naomi Wyatt- Humble, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great- nephew and great all grandchildren and his church family, New Hope church family and Walnut Grove church family and a host of other relatives and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Curtis Mims, please visit our flower store.