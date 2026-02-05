Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Taft Drive, Lexington Drive water outage for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Taft Drive from Vivian Drive to Lexington Drive and on Lexington Drive from Yorktown Road to 156 Lexington Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 8:30pm.