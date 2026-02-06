Clarksville Obituary: Andrew Stephen Harvey

Clarksville, TN – Andrew Stephen Harvey of Dover, TN passed away on Friday January 23rd, 2026, at age 66, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Andy was born on March 24th, 1959, in London, England to the late Alfred Harvey and Amy Walden Harvey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kim Herrington Harvey. He also leaves behind his sister, Anne (Mike) Radband of Cheshire, England; niece, Karen Radband; nephew, Alan Radband also from England: his brother, Martin Harvey; as well as an aunt and cousins who reside in South Dakota.

Andrew grew up in Crawley, England and right after High School joined the service. He retired from the British Royal Air Force and was last employed by British Aerosystems (BAE) as a Senior Software Engineer. As his career choices show, he was an avid lover of all things related to airplanes.

He enjoyed attending air shows, visiting airplane museums, gliding and flying his own small aircraft. Andy liked attending festivals, all things science, and had a love for art. He dabbled in stained glass, photography, and collected model airplanes. He loved hiking, traveling, and showing his Bernese mountain dogs while still in England.

Andrew moved to America in 2001 where he met and later married Kimberley on June 29th, 2003. In 2008, he became a proud Naturalized United States Citizen. After a more than 30 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, he was left confined to the bed for the last years of his life. However, he did not let that define him. He never lost his sense of humor and he never complained about his condition.

Andy was grateful for the time he had to spend with family and friends. He made the most of his quiet days writing software, listening to music, and enjoying the little things in life. He delighted in the simple comforts like a hot latte, a pain au chocolat, or a homecooked meal.

He found solace and contentment in something as small as a touch or a smile. Andy was a gentle, kind husband who was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the fortune of sharing in his life.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 28th, at 10:00am in the chapel at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Cole officiating.