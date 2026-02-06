Clarksville Obituary: Roger Lee Lafreniere

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Roger Lee Lafreniere, 74, of Clarksville, TN will be Tuesday, February 10th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where full military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30am until the time of service.

Roger, also known as Rick, went home to be with the Lord on February 1st, 2026, at Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born September 10th, 1951, in Plattsburgh, New York, a son of the late Leonard and Pauline (Shnob) Lafreniere.

Roger served his country in the United States Army for 23 years, 4 months, and 19 days, serving during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He retired from the Army in 1995.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, riding around on his mower and pulling his grandkids around in the wagon, visiting his neighbors and enjoying a cold one, and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Lafreniere and Mark Lafreniere. Roger is survived by his wife of 23 years, Su Lafreniere, daughter, Michelle Johnson (Richard) of Woodlawn, Tennessee, son, Jonathon Lafreniere (Kayla) of Clarksville, Tennessee, step-sons, Tony Kim (Soy) of Atlanta, Georgia and Charlie Kim (Grace) of Swanee, Georgia; 11 grandkids, 4 sisters, Fran Jenkins, Jane Woods (Bob), Jackie Dennis, and Lynn Tolosky (Todd), and many other family members who will miss him deeply.

He will forever be remembered for how strong willed he was and battling so many medical obstacles throughout his life and for his sense of humor and laughter.

Pallbearers will be: Jay Matts, Joe Hall, Skip Owens, Rodney Owens, Gerald Nelson, Beau Johnson, and Bill Wright.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eternal Living Waters Church.