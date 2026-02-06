APSU Women’s Basketball Faces ASUN Leaders Eastern Kentucky in Key Matchup

Austin Peay (13-8 | 5-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (20-4 | 11-0 ASUN)

Saturday, February 7th, 2026 | 12:00pm CT / 1:00pm ET

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to the Bluegrass State for a 12:00pm CT (1:00pm ET) Saturday matchup against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Baptist Health Arena.

Austin Peay (13-8, 5-6 ASUN) enters Saturday’s matchup after a 50-55 loss at North Alabama on Wednesday. Jade Rucker led the Govs with 12 points as Jim’Miyah Branton had 11.

Eastern Kentucky (20-4, 11-0 ASUN) sits alone at the top of the conference and looks to remain undefeated in ASUN play. EKU’s last loss was on December 17th, 76-51, at Louisville.

The Colonels recently defeated Lipscomb on the road with a 61-55 decision. Four Colonels saw double-figure scoring, led by Kenleigh Woods’ 14 points. Liz Freihofer grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

This marks the 89th meeting of the two programs, with the Colonels leading the series 48-40. The last meeting was a 59-57 Governor overtime win on Jan. 16 in Richmond.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with an 8.0 rebound margin, 14.7 offensive rebounds per game, and a 58.2 scoring defense.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 4.0 offensive rebounds per game. Her 7.2 rebounds rank fifth.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fifth in the conference with 3.5 assists per game.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are first in the ASUN with 16.1 assists per game, a 1.16 assist/turnover ratio, a 74.4 free throw percentage, 40.50 rebounds per game, a 75.4 scoring offense, a 24.7 three-point percentage, and an 83.3 winning percentage.

Althea Kara Angeles is first in the ASUN with 98 assists and second with 4.1 assists per game. Her 48 steals are third.

Liz Freihofer leads the conference with a 39.7 three-point percentage and 175 rebounds.

Her 2.33 three-pointers per game are second.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

About the APSU Women’s Basketball

After their stay in Richmond, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for a February 12th game against Queens at F&M Bank Arena.