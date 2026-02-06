Austin Peay State University Wind Ensemble Selected to Perform at 2026 CBDNA Southern Division Conference in Tampa

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Wind Ensemble (opens in new tab) has been selected to perform at the 2026 College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Southern Division Conference in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

The prestigious invitation follows a blind screening of auditions from 27 applicant ensembles. Austin Peay was one of six college ensembles chosen, and the smallest institution represented. This marks APSU’s second appearance at the conference, with the previous selection occurring 16 years ago.

“We are honored by this invitation and proud to share the artistry, discipline, and scholarship of our students and faculty on this stage,” said Buzz Hoon, dean of APSU’s College of Arts & Letters. (opens in new tab) “We are grateful to CBDNA, the conference organizers, and our host, the University of South Florida, for creating a forum that celebrates music-making, teaching, and research at the highest level.”

The APSU Wind Ensemble, led by Director of Bands John Schnettler, is open by audition and draws from 45 select student musicians in the Department of Music. (opens in new tab)Recognized as one of the leading wind ensembles in the Southeast, the group regularly performs classic band and chamber literature alongside new works by today’s leading composers.

Performance Details

• Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at 3:00pm CT (4:00pm ET)

• University of South Florida School of Music, 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, FL

• Free and open to the public; no tickets required

About the CBDNA Southern Division Conference

CBDNA, established in 1941, is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of wind band music in higher education. The Southern Division Conference brings together leading conductors, educators, and performers for concerts, clinics, and research presentations. Selection for performance is highly competitive and determined through a peer-reviewed, blind process.

Alumni Event

Following the performance, the Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy will host a Govs Gathering for networking with APSU students and alumni from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, February 19th, at Cigar City Brewing.

For details and to RSVP, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/tampa26.