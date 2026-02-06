Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Montgomery

Clarksville, TN – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Montgomery on January 30th, 2026, at the age of 81. Born on February 28th, 1944, Dorothy was a beacon of love and strength to all who knew her

.Dorothy was known for her warm spirit, unwavering kindness, and dedication to her family and friends. Throughout her life, she touched the hearts of many with her generosity and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00pp. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Dorothy’s memory, sharing stories and cherished moments together.

Dorothy Montgomery will be deeply missed but will forever remain in our hearts.

