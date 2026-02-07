APSU Softball Splits Saturday, Tops Drexel 10–3 Before Falling to Georgia State

Carrollton, GA – Led by a two home run day by Brie Howard, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split its second day of the UWG Opening Weekend with a 10-3 win against Drexel, before falling to Georgia State 8-3, Saturday, at University Field.

Game 1 Recap

Austin Peay 10, Drexel 3

After hitting six extra-base hits in an Opening Day doubleheader, Friday, Austin Peay (2-1) had five alone in a 10-3 win against Drexel (2-2), with Brie Howard hitting her second through the first three games of the regular season and Natalie Burns recording the first of her APSU career.

Emilee Baker opened the game with a walk and was brought across the plate just two batters later by Howard’s four-bagger to left field. An inning later, Burns doubled to left field, advanced to third, and later stole home to extend the APSU lead to 3-0 through two innings. Makayla Navarro then scored an inning later following an error by Drexel’s third basemen.

The APSU Govs extended their lead to 7-0 in the top of the sixth following Jada Sovey and Howard RBI base knocks and a Katie Raper bases-loaded walk. In the top of the seventh, Burns led off the frame with a solo home run to center field, before a Baker triple and Navarro sacrifice fly scored the Govs’ final two runs in the 10-3 decision.

Game 2 Recap

Austin Peay 3, Georgia State 8

After retiring Austin Peay (2-2) in order, Georgia State (4-0) scored a quartet of runs in the bottom of the first. The Governors responded with a pair of runs in the second, as both Sammie Shelander and Katie Raper led off the frame with back-to-back homers.

The Panthers combined to add three runs in the fourth and fifth innings before Brie Howard – already for the fourth time this season – cut into the deficit with yet another home run. Despite Howard’ second homer of the day, GSU added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth for the final score of the day.

Follow Team 41 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes its stay at the UWG Opening Weekend with a Sunday 2:00pm contest against host West Georgia at University Field.