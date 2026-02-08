APSU Women’s Tennis Looks to Extend Win Streak Against Belmont in Nashville

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its win streak in a match against the Belmont Bruins, February 8th, at 11:00am CT, in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the season opener, the Governors took the win over Presbyterian (January 18th) but fell to Furman (January 19th). Against Southern Indiana (January 30th), the APSU Govs won, 7-0. The Govs defeated the Missouri Valley Champions Murray State Racers 6-1 in their most recent match, Sunday.

Historically, Austin Peay is 12-7 against the Bruins in its 19-year match history. The Governors are seeking to start a win streak against the Bruins, with the largest margin of victory being 7-0 in their most recent matchup, February 14th, 2025.

Austin Peay State University will be Belmont’s fifth opponent in the 2026 season. Previously in the 2024-2025 season, the Racers went 7-15 overall and 5-3 in conference play, and fell to Murray State 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Championship semifinals.

About the Belmont Bruins

2026 Record: 0-2 (0-0 MVC)

2024 Record: 7-15 (5-3 OVC)

The Bruins fell to Murray State 2-4 in the 2025 MVC semifinals. The Governors recently defeated Murray State 6-1, Sunday.

All-Time Series (since 2004): 12-7, Austin Peay

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated the Bruins 7-0, February 14th, 2025.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay remains in Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores, February 13th. The Commodores are currently 5-0 this season with a win against Northwestern, 6-0.