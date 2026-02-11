Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face Queens in Midweek Matchup

Austin Peay (13-9 | 5-7 ASUN) vs. Queens (8-15 | 2-10 ASUN)

Thursday, February 12th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home for a Thursday 6:00pm game against Queens at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (13-9, 5-7 ASUN) enters Thursday’s game after a 60-67 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Anovia Sheals paced the APSU Govs with 17 points and seven rebounds as Jim’Miyah Branton had a 13-point, seven-rebound performance.

Branton also led with eight assists, which were the most by a Gov since 2024.

Queens (8-15, 2-10) most recently fell 71-55 to North Alabama on Saturday. Brenae Jones-Grant led the Royals with 10 points as Hannah Hicks grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Jermany Mapp leads the Royals with 10.1 points per game, with Hicks leading with 7.1 rebounds per game.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Royals, with Austin Peay State University leading 4-1. The last matchup was a 66-57 Governor win on February 20th, 2025.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 27.0 bench points and a 7.7 rebound margin.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.9 offensive rebounds per game. Her 7.0 rebounds rank seventh.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with 3.7 assists per game.

About the Queens Royals

The Queens Royals are third in the ASUN with a 31.7 three-point percentage—their 7.2 three-pointers per game rank fourth.

Ana Barreto is third in the ASUN with 2.22 three-pointers per game and 51 three-pointers. Her 33.1 three-point percentage ranks fourth.

Dayuna Colvin is fourth in the league with 3.3 assists per game.

Hannah Hicks is fifth with 29 blocks and 1.26 blocks per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After their game against Queens, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains home for a February 14th 2:00pm game against West Georgia at F&M Bank Arena.