Clarksville Academy Basketball Program Sets Standard for Academic and Athletic Excellence

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy’s basketball program stands as a beacon of achievement, community, and opportunity in Montgomery County. As the oldest independent school in the county, Clarksville Academy has defied expectations, building a legacy that rivals, and in many ways surpasses, those of the much larger public schools.

One of the program’s most impressive accomplishments is that 100% of its student-athletes are admitted to college. This unwavering commitment to academics and personal growth ensures that every player leaves prepared for the next chapter. In the past five years, the program has seen 10+ athletes sign to play at the collegiate level, a testament to both the athletes’ talent and the support provided by coaches and staff.

Not only does CA see a high number of basketball signees, but on average 20% of their graduating classes receive collegiate athletic offers. These offers aren’t just about athletics, but many also receive high academic offers to their top schools. Sixty-six percent of the Class of 2026 has an ACT score of 25 of higher with 12% scoring over 30.

Clarksville Academy’s impact continues well beyond graduation. Recent alumna Anna Hellums, Class of 2025 Salutatorian, was named Rookie of the Week by the Collegiate Conference of the South for her outstanding performance at Asbury, demonstrating that CA athletes are not only prepared for the next level, they thrive there.

On the court, Clarksville Academy’s achievements are equally remarkable. The school is the only one in the county to have claimed a boys state basketball title, a proud distinction that speaks to the program’s winning tradition. The boys team finished the regular season ranked number one in District II A, further cementing their status as a powerhouse in Tennessee high school basketball. The boys team has also had two final four appearances in the last five years.

Clarksville Academy’s basketball program is more than just a sports team, it is a family committed to excellence, opportunity, and success at every level.