APSU Men’s Basketball Welcomes Bellarmine Saturday to F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (18-6 | 12-1 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (11-14 | 6-7 ASUN)

Saturday, February 14th, 2026 | 4:30pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Bellarmine in a Saturday 4:30pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena which is presented by Wendy’s. Tickets to Saturday’s game are just $5.50 at the link atop this article, courtesy of Smithfield Manufacturing.

Austin Peay (18-6, 12-1 ASUN) still is atop the ASUN standings and one game above Central Arkansas who earned an 84-76 victory against Bellarmine (11-14, 6-7 ASUN), Wednesday, in Conway, Arkansas. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Knights, who currently are tied at fifth in the conference standings.

The Governors are coming off a 95-87 win at Queens, Wednesday, in which graduate forward Collin Parker netted 39 points – the highest-scoring game by a Gov since 2019 and marked the Montgomery City, Missouri native’s fifth-straight game eclipsing 20 in the scoring column – against the Royals.

Following his performance, Parker now has each of Austin Peay State University’s top seven scoring performances of the season, nine of the top 10, and all four 30-point outings by a Gov this season.

Collins is followed in scoring by freshman Zyree Collins’ 14.0 points per game. Collins is the top-scoring freshman in the ASUN this season, with his scoring ranking 39th nationally among Division I freshmen. His 2.13 steals per game also lead the conference outright, are third nationally among freshmen, and 33rd overall in the NCAA.

Marshall is third on APSU and second since the start of league play in scoring. He currently is averaging 14.9 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game since the New Year while shooting 73.5% from the floor. Marshall’s 65.6 field-goal percentage on the season ranks sixth nationally and paces the ASUN.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN games leading up the 2026 ASUN Basketball Tournament Championship is streamed live, with Barry Gresham (play-by-play) and Ethan Schmidt (Analyst) on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University hosts Bellarmine in a Valentine’s Day clash at F&M Bank Arena. The Governors’ contest against the Knights is the second half of a doubleheader, with the women’s basketball team hosting West Georgia at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN standings, one game above 11-2 Central Arkansas and three games above both Queens and Lipscomb who are 9-4 and play one another Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Governors are currently looking for their first ASUN championship in program history.

The reigning ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week, Collin Parker had the highest-scoring game by a Governor last time out with 39 points in the win against the Royals.

Parker’s 39 points are the most by a Gov since Terry Taylor scored 42 against Morehead State in Feb. 2019.

Parker has scored 20+ points in five-straight games, the longest stretch by a Gov since Terry Taylor in a stretch that spanned from the end of the 2019-20 season to the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

In his last five games, Collin Parker is averaging 30.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while garnering a shooting split of 56.2/48.0/86.7.

Parker was followed in scoring by Rashaud Marshall’s 21 points.

Marshall leads the APSU Govs and ranks sixth nationally with a 65.6 field-goal percentage this season, with the Blytheville, Arkansas native shooting at a 73.5% clip during league play.

About the Bellarmine Knights

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in a myriad of defensive statistics, including field-goal percentage defense (43.7), scoring defense (71.2), steals per game (10.1), 3-point percentage defense (31.2), and T/O forced (15.0).The Governors’ steals and turnovers forced per game rank fifth and ninth in Division I, respectively, and both are the best marks in the program’s 95-year history. Through 24 games, APSU has held 19 opponents to below their season average in scoring.

Bellarmine finished its 2024-25 season 5-26 overall and 2-16 in ASUN Conference play. The Knights finished last in the league standings and did not make the ASUN Tournament — which featured the top 10 teams in the conference prior to this season.

Bellarmine was picked to finish 10th in both the ASUN Preseason Coaches and Media Poll and did not receive a selection to the Preseason All-ASUN Team.

Bellarmine opened nonconference play 1-5, with its lone win coming against Division III Hanover College, November 12th. The Knights then won four of their next six games before ending nonconference play with a 99-85 loss at Kentucky, December 23rd. After starting 1-6 in ASUN play, the Knights went 4-1 to bring their ASUN record to 6-6.

Most recently, the Knights dropped an 84-76 decision at Central Arkansas – who currently sits second in the league standings. Currently, the Knights sit tied for fifth in the ASUN standings and would enter the ASUN Basketball Tournament as the No. 6 seed, with West Georgia owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

