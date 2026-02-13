Clarksville Obituary: Jonathan W. Parker

Clarksville, TN – Jonathan W. Parker, “Johnny”, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, February 16th, 2026, at Grace Baptist Church, 1350 Bumpus Mills Road, Dover, TN. Rev. Tony Chester will officiate.

Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the church.

Johnny was born on April 12th, 1958, in Peoria, IL to the late Mark and Pauline Allen Parker. He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. He spent many years working for Vulcan until they closed and finished his career with LG Manufacturing. In his spare time, he enjoyed wrestling, football, NASCAR, and Clarksville Speedway.

Survivors include his wife, Tabitha Parker; children, Robert Parker, Thomas Parker, Drew Parker, Justine Parker, Crystal Parker, Martin Durden, Joy (Cody) Birge, and Robert Durden; several grandchildren; siblings, Deloris (Tony) Chester, Barbara (Scott) Kemp, Tammy Cosco, Danny Parker, David Parker, Richard Hodges, and Bertha Shilling; beloved in-laws, Christopher (Brittney) Francis, and Jesse Francis, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Johnny also leaves behind his dogs, whom he loved dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made to Johnny’s family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com