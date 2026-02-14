Clarksville Obituary: James Calvin Henderson

Clarksville, TN – James Calvin Henderson, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026. He was lovingly known as “Jim”.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW at a later date.
Jim entered this life on January 25th, 1951 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Charles Porter Henderson “C.P” and Barbara Kain Henderson. He was retired from The United States Army and enjoyed golfing, fishing, NASCAR races, and old westerns. He was also a longtime member of the VFW. Jim was a loving husband, caring father and a proud PaPa.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Leek, and brothers-in-law, Darrell McMillin, and Phillip Bates.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Karen Henderson; children, Audra Worrich Henderson (Todd), Heath Henderson, and Shanna Grice (Levon); sisters, Doris McMillin, Mary Steffen (Tim), and Virginia Bates; grandchildren, Landon, Lauren, Brody, Alexis, Audra, Paisley, Liam, Makenna, and Jorren. Jim was also due to be promoted to a great-grandfather in March, expecting the arrival of his first great-grandson, Waylin.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison, Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
