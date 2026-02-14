Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Lorene Nesbitt

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Lorene Nesbitt passed away on February 2nd, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on November 17th, 1942, Margaret lived a life marked by quiet strength, grace, and a deep love for those around her.
She was a steady presence to family and friends, offering kindness, wisdom, and warmth that will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Margaret’s life was rooted in care for others, and her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched. Her memory will continue to bring comfort, reminding loved ones of the compassion and sincerity she shared so freely.
A full obituary will be posted at a later time. Until then, family and friends are encouraged to visit Margaret’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com to share memories and messages of sympathy with her family.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
