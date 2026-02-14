Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Cruises to 90–70 Home Win over Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Zyree Collins set the freshman assist record with 14, while Collin Parker became the first Governor in the digital record-keeping era with six-straight 20-point games, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team earned a 90-70 Atlantic Sun Conference win against Bellarmine, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to his freshman-record 14 assists, Collins also poured in 16 points for his first-career double-double and the first by a Gov in points and assists this season. Collins’ assists also are the most by a freshman in the ASUN this season, and the second most altogether.

After becoming the first Governor since 2019 to score 20-plus points in five-straight games, Parker again eclipsed the mark, becoming the first Governor since at least 2000 to accomplish such.

For the third time this season – all of which have come in the last four games – Austin Peay (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) shot over 50% from both the floor and three-point range. Over the last four games, APSU is shooting 59.3% from the field and 52.9% from distance with an average margin of victory of 17.0 points per game.

Collins began Saturday’s contest with an old-fashioned three-point play, driving into the lane and drawing the foul to put the Govs up by three 65 seconds in. Bellarmine (11-15, 6-8 ASUN) tied the game with a three-pointer on its next trip down the court, with it being the only instance the two sides would made matched in scoring for the remainder of the contest.

After a pair of missed shots by both teams, the Governors made six-straight and nine of their next attempts from the floor, building a 27-12 advantage midway through the period. A 7-3 run by the Knights cut the deficit to 11; however, Collins’ lone three-pointer of the night sparked a stretch of four-straight makes for the APSU Govs, who bult a 49-30 lead with under three minutes to play. Parker scored four of APSU’s last six points in the half, as the Govs led by 20 through as many minutes played.

The Governors shot 65.5% from the field and 58.3% from distance in the opening half, with Parker leading all scorers with 18 points and Collins collecting nine assists.

Rashaud Marshall scored both of APSU’s first two baskets of the second half, and the APSU Govs extended their advantage to as many as 24 points six and a half minutes in following a Tate McCubbin three-pointer. Bellarmine cut APSU’s lead to as few as 15 points twice during the second period, with the first coming on the heels of a 13-4 run, but the Govs scored each of the game’s next five points from the charity stripe.

The Govs made just three field goals in the game’s final 11 minutes – which featured a pair of Anton Brookshire triples and a Travis Torain layup with 50 seconds to play – but went 9-for-11 from the line in that span.

The Difference

Zyree Collins the floor general. Collins’ 14 assists translated into 34 points for his teammates, including 6 of APSU’s 10 three-pointers on the night.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 19-6 on the season and 13-1 in ASUN Conference play. It maintains a one-game advantage over Central Arkansas atop the league standings.

The Governors improved to 12-0 at home this season and are just one game – Feb 25 against UCA – away from the fifth undefeated home record in program history and the first in F&M Bank Arena.

Zyree Collins’ 14 assists are the most by a freshman in program history and are the fourth-most by any Governor.

Austin Peay State University has scored 90-plus points in three-straight games for the first time since the 1996-97 season (2/20-2/25).

Collin Parker became the first player since at least 2000 with 20-plus points in six-straight games. He is averaging 28.8 points per game during that span.

APSU extended its winning streak to eight, which is tied for the 12th-longest winning streak in program history and the longest since a 16-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.

APSU improved to 15-8 all-time against Bellarmine and 9-2 against the Knights in Clarksville.

Six Governors scored in double figures, the first time it has accomplished such since the nonconference finale against Fisk, December 28th.

Austin Peay State University’s lineup of Zyree Collins, Anton Brookshire, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall started for the fourth-straight game and now are 6-4 on the season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads back to the Sunshine State for a pair of games in Jacksonville, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm game against North Florida at UNF Arena and followed by a Saturday 6:00pm contest against Jacksonville in historic Swisher Gymnasium.