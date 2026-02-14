Austin Peay State University Baseball Battles UNLV to Doubleheader Split Saturday

Las Vegas, NV – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team split its Saturday doubleheader with UNLV, highlighted by Cole Johnson’s big swing and Kade Shatwell’s career day in Game 2, Saturday, at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.

Game 1 Of Doubleheader

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | The Rebels got on the board first in the contest, beginning with a leadoff single through the right side of the infield by Jack Salmon. Salmon swiped second for UNLV’s first stolen base of the season, before advancing to third on a wild pitch. With runners at the corners and one out, Nin Burns II flew out to right, which allowed Salmon to score for the 1-0 lead on the APSU Govs.

Top 2nd | The Governors did not take long to strike back and even the score. Ty Wisdom drew a four-pitch walk before moving to third on an Andres Matias double down the left field line. TJ Costello was the next batter, and he drove the first pitch he saw to deep left-center for a sacrifice fly that brought in Wisdom.

With the game tied and a runner on third, the designated hitter, Keaton Cottam, laid a bunt single down to bring in Matias and take a one-run lead. Zion Taylor then drew a walk after working the count to full. With Bases loaded, Kyler Proctor laid a bunt down in front of the plate, which allowed Cottam to score and extend the lead to 3-1.

Bottom 3rd | Kaleb Applebey struck out the leadoff hitter in the inning before walking Ayden Garcia in a six-pitch at-bat. Burns II reached first base next on an error after hitting a chopper to Ray Velazquez at third, which was booted away. A wild pitch then moved both runners up a base, which allowed Jonny Rodriguez to bring in Garcia on a ground ball to Matias up the middle. Applebey would then retire the next batter on a groundout, holding the Govs’ lead to 3-2.

Bottom 6th | Aaron Lewis began his second inning of work in relief of Applebey, where he allowed a leadoff double off the bat of Rodriguez down the right field line. Lewis was able to retire the next batter on strikes, just before he allowed a two-run home run from Drew Barragan to left field, giving the Rebels the 4-3 lead.

Bottom 7th | Salmon led off the bottom half of the seventh with a hit-by-pitch. He later stole second base before advancing to third on a throwing error from Keaton Cottam behind the plate. Garcia would then single through the right side of the infield to bring in Salmon for the first run of the inning. Burns II then came up and blasted his first homer of the year to left field, extending the Rebels’ lead to 7-3.

Bottom 8th | The first two batters of the inning reached base off a double and a hit-by-pitch. Brody Lanham then entered the game in relief of Dylan Kazee, who came into the game in the seventh. A bunt single from Jayden Sanchez loaded the bases with no outs before Salmon reached on an error by Proctor at second base, allowing Barragan to score. Marcos Rosales then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to score Gavin Taylor, extending the Rebels’ lead to 9-3.

Top 9th | Cal Barna began the inning on the mound for UNLV and got off to a wild start. The reliever hit Zion Taylor with a pitch to begin the bottom half of the frame. He would advance to second and third on consecutive wild pitches. Paris Pridgen then walked, and with runners at the corners, another wild pitch allowed Taylor to score the Governors’ fourth run.

He would then walk Proctor before being pulled mid-at-bat with Velazquez at the plate. Colton Sundloff would relieve Barna on the mound and walked Velazquez on two straight pitches. Cole Johnson came up to the plate next and struck out for the first out of the inning. Wisdom then drew a nine-pitch walk to bring Pridgen across the plate. Matias then drew a walk himself to score Proctor and cut the Rebels’ lead to three.

Costello was then hit by a pitch on the first pitch of his at-bat, bringing in Velazquez and cutting the deficit to two runs. Cottam then stepped up and hit a hard line drive to second base, which was scooped up and taken to second base for the force out, bringing Wisdom across the plate for the Govs’ eighth run.

With two outs in the inning, the Rebels decided to make a pitching change and bring a left-handed pitcher, Jacob Gomberg, into the game for Sundloff to face Taylor. He would retire Taylor on strikes on three pitches to end the game.

Game 1 Wrap Up

Cody Albright picked up the win after throwing four innings in relief. He improved to 1-0 on the season after striking out three batters and not allowing a run to score on a pair of hits and two walks.

Gomberg picked up his first save of the year after striking out Taylor for the final out of the game.

Lewis picked up the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season after allowing five earned runs to score on five hits, a walk, and a hit batter in 2.1 innings of relief.

Game 1 Notables

Applebey made his first-career start on the mound and matched his single-game high of six strikeouts over four innings of work.

Taylor extended his hit streak to two games to start the season.

Kazee made his first appearance and recorded his first strikeout as a Gov.

Game 2 Of Doubleheader

How it Happened

Top 1st | With two outs in the inning and bases loaded, Cole Johnson stepped up and collected his first hit of the season, which was a grand slam to deep left field, clearing the bases and giving the Govs an early four-run lead.

Top 3rd | Ty Wisdom led the third inning with a leadoff walk before swiping second base and advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher, Garcia. He would then score on a wild pitch from UNLV’s starting pitcher, Reese Lueck, extending the lead to 5-0.

Bottom 5th | With an out in the bottom half of the frame, Jayden Hertel singled through the left side of the infield before advancing to third on a throwing error by Kade Shatwell in a pickoff attempt. He would then score on a passed ball for the first Rebels run of the contest.

Bottom 6th | Ryker Walton made his Governor debut, coming into the game in relief for Shatwell to begin the inning. Salmon led the inning with a single up the middle before the next two batters reached on base on balls. Burns II then grounded into a double play, allowing Salmon to score and cut the Rebels’ deficit to three runs. Walton was able to retire the next batter on a routine groundout to Costello at second base.

Bottom 7th | Gavin Alveti began the bottom of the seventh on the mound to make his Governor debut. He retired the first two batters he faced on groundouts to Costello at second. Marcos Rosales pinch-hit for the Rebels and launched a solo home run to deep left to cut the Govs’ lead to 5-3.

Game 2 Wrap Up

Shatwell picked up the win to improve to 1-0 following his five-inning, seven-strikeout outing. He allowed just one run to score on a walk and three hits.

Game 2 Notables

Alveti picked up his first save of the year, throwing the final three innings of the contest, while allowing just one run to score on a pair of hits and a walk.Reese fell to 0-1 on the season after being given the loss. He allowed five runs, four earned, to score on a pair of hits and five walks in his three-inning start for the Rebels.

Shatwell struck out a career-high seven batters in his start.

Johnson hit his first-career grand slam in his first at-bat – his first home run since May 4, 2025, against Bellarmine.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Governors will conclude their four-game series with the Rebels, starting on Sunday at 2:05pm, at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.