Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: SGM Arthur Roberts

March 5th, 1932 - February 13th, 2026

SGM Arthur Roberts

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – SGM Arthur Roberts, age 93, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, February 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Arthur lived a life defined by dedication, discipline, and service. He will be remembered for his strength of character, steadfast values, and the quiet leadership he demonstrated throughout his life. His commitment to family, community, and country left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Arthur’s legacy lives on through the memories he created and the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family, friends, and all who knew him.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.

