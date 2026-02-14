APSU Softball Defeats Lamar, McNeese State on Day Two of Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational

Lake Charles, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team avenged a pair of Friday losses to go 2-0 on the second day of the Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational with a 5-4 win against Lamar and 7-5 victory over host McNeese, Saturday, at Joe Miller Field

Game One

Austin Peay 5, Lamar 4

The Cardinals opened Saturday’s first game with a two-run first inning, scoring on an Austin Peay State University error and later double. In the bottom of the frame, Emilee Baker led APSU off with a single to center field and was brought around the bases just two batters later on a Brie Howard double to the left field wall.

An up and down inning by the Cardinals in the second with Natlie Burns, Kiley Hinton, and Ashlyn Graklanoff leading off the frame with walks. Burns was brought across the plate by Makayla Navarro, while Hinton reached following a one-out Jada Sovey sacrifice fly.

Two inning later, the APSU Govs extended their lead courtesy of Katie Raper’s second home run of the season, which brought both herself and Howard – who led off the frame with her second double of the contest across the plate.

A two-out Lamar home run made it a one-score game; however, the Cardinals’ comeback attempted was thwarted with its next batter grounding out to Hinton at second base.

Gov of Decision: Cameron Grayson (W, 2-2), 7.0 IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, 4BB, 2K, 124 pitches

Game Two

Austin Peay 7, McNeese 5

Austin Peay State University and McNeese were scoreless through two innings, with the Govs having just one reach base in that span. Graklanoff led off the third with a walk, and advanced to second following a Baker single up the right side of the field. Each of the next three batters then drove in runs, with a Sovey double bringing in Graklanoff, a Howard sac-fly driving in Baker, and, lastly, a Sammie Shelander double scoring Sovey.

An inning later, Burns extended the APSU lead to four after homering on the first pitch of the fourth inning. A two-homer bottom of the fourth by the Cowgirls made it a one-score game, but an RBI double by Burns in the fifth and Howard in the sixth gave APSU a 7-3 advantage heading into the final inning.

A two-out double by the Cowgirls in the bottom of the seventh made it a two-score ballgame with the game-tying run on deck, but a pop up to Alanah Jones just two pitches later led the Govs to their fifth.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (W, 3-2) 4.0 IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 1K, 69 pitches