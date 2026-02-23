Clarksville Obituary: Carol Ann Blake

Clarksville, TN – Carol Ann Blake, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee, after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer.

She was born on April 13th, 1940, in North Hollywood to Sarah and Cecil Haverty.

Carol married the love of her life, Hal Blake, in North San Juan California on June 12th, 1968 and built a beautiful life together filled with love and devotion.

They lived in Albany New York, Oceanside California and Glendale, Arizona, before moving to Grants Pass, Oregon in 1988. In June of 2025, Carol moved to Tennessee to be closer to her oldest daughter and grandkids, a decision that brought her great joy in her final season of life.

Carol loved traveling with friends, always enjoyed a good glass of wine, and most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She showed up fully for everyone in her life. She supported her children and grandchildren everyday and loved them fiercely and faithfully. Her presence was steady, encouraging, and full of love.

She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Denise and Lonnie Dillard Jr of Sunny Valley, Oregon, Claire and Ryan Dutton of Medford, Oregon; her four grandchildren and there spouses Terces and Parker King of Medford, Oregon, Lonnie and Haley Dillard III of Columbia, Tennessee, Courtney and Justin Smith of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Emmaleah Dutton of Medford, Oregon; and her three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Niko and Lilliana King of Medford, Oregon, along with many beloved family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, her beloved husband, Hal Blake; her sister, Mary Estes and her grandson, Bryce Dutton.

Carol was a woman of deep faith and is now rejoicing in Heaven, reunited with her husband and her Savior.

It was her request that people who knew her share stories, laugh and enjoy time with people they love.

