Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 23rd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 23rd, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Pearl is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her and spend time out in the yard. She is a real sweetheart. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Tug is an adult male Collie/Aussie mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He has been at the shelter a few weeks and staff say he is gaining weight and enjoys baths and grooming. He seems to be fine around other dogs, loves attention and is treat motivated which makes training easy. Tug is a quiet, sensitive boy and has a very calm presence. He might be good with children but meet and greets are required. Sweet boy waiting for his forever home.

Brit is a 7 month old female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Brit is a gentle, quiet soul and is shy and reserved initially. She will quietly observe until she feels safe and comfortable and will do best with a home who understands she needs patience and compassion as she settles in and decompresses. With the right home she has potential to grow into a loyal and loving companion.

Cynthia is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed and can go home the same day. She is good on the leash, doesn’t mind having a fur friend to play with and loves to be petted. Cynthia has charisma on four legs and will be such a joyful addition to a lucky family.

Bobbie is an adult male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before his adoption. Check him out in the Cat room.

Jewel is a young female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter trained. She prefers a calm, quiet environment where she can settle in and observe while she decompresses. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Siskin is a sweet male young cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Good with kids and other cats and just wants to snuggle and be close to you all the time. He loves attention, playing with toys and will just make your heart melt!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a beautiful female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. Cherry is FIV+ which means it’s an immune system issue. FIV+ cats can live very long, happy lives with proper care and while it is transmittable, she can do fine as an only cat or with other FIV+ kitties. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan @ 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and tick prevention. Does great in his kennel too. Good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if other pets and children are in the home just due to his excitement and happy personality. He has a fabulous temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with children. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, /www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer does well with children and other dogs but no cats please. She just loves attention and affection. Ayer has been around children of all ages and does fantastic with them.

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

She is a bit silly and goofy around other dogs and as always meet and greets are required especially if other pets are in the home. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@ cprmidtn@gmail.com

Daisy is a 3 year old female Shih Tzu. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and house trained! She loves chewing her chewie sticks and being with her people. This 5 pound sweetheart is blind but gets around very well.

Blind dogs learn their way around by smell and sound and can live very happy lives with their families. She can exist with children and small dogs and maybe a very dog savvy cat. She does need a family without large dogs just due to her size.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Elsa is a 2 year year old female Norwegian Forest cat mix. She is very sweet and loves to cuddle once she warms up. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Her favorite toy is her red pom pom and she is good with other cats and kids. Elsa will need a family committed to her grooming. Her coat should be groomed (either at groomer or at home) constantly and a good professional groom 2-3 times a year to help with matting.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to hwww.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ozzy is a 2 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He weighs 50 pounds, does well with other dogs and is still working on being around children. Ozzy is slowly decompressing and learning that the world is not such a scary place. A calm, predictable environment and a family committed to going slow and letting him come around on his own terms will be best. Patience is the key with Ozzy and you will be rewarded with a loving, wonderful addition to your family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ozzy or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is a male Basset/PitBull mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Thane needs to be the only pet in the home please. He is ok with children at least 7 and older. Thane is a fetch fanatic and if you bring a tennis ball when you come see him he will be your instant best friend! He is a very sweet boy looking for his forever family. Meet and greets are required.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Kobe is a 5 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has had a lot of upheaval in his 5 young years and needs a stable forever home. Kobe is currently in the Board and Train facility until adoption. He is working hard on all his skills and commands. He will be a wonderful addition. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Poprocks is a 12 week old male Tuxedo kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does great with kids, dogs and other cats. Because of his young age he does need another cat in the home. If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com