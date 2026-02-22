Marsha Blackburn Report: The Senate Must Pass the SAVE America Act to Safeguard U.S. Elections

Washington, D.C. – Ensuring U.S. citizens are the only people who can vote in U.S. elections should be a bipartisan, common sense issue. In fact, 83% of Americans, including 71% of Democrat voters, support photo ID requirements to vote.

We have to show ID to pick up a prescription, board a flight, or check in for a doctor’s appointment. Why should voting—the most vital institution in our representative system of government—be any different?

Last week, all but one House Democrat voted against the SAVE America Act, which would require individuals to present a photo ID to cast a ballot and proof of citizenship to register to vote. In addition, it would require states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

Instead of enabling fraud, Democrats should stand with the American people in support of fair, secure, and transparent elections. It is time for the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act and send this vital legislation to President Donald J. Trump’s desk.

Weekly Rundown

This week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before a jury for the first time during a landmark social media trial unfolding in Los Angeles. To no one’s surprise, Zuckerberg followed his usual playbook of denial and deceit while sitting just a few steps away from parents who have tragically lost their children as a consequence of the way his platforms are designed to harm young users. A new poll released this week revealed that 86% of Americans want Big Tech companies to be held accountable for their role in the social media addiction crisis. These companies are using the same playbook as Big Tobacco did decades ago by trying to keep kids hooked on products that hurt them. It’s time for legislators to stop ignoring the will of the American people and ensure social media platforms are safer by design for our children and grandchildren by passing the Kids Online Safety Act. Read more here.

Recent reporting has revealed that Apple News has systematically suppressed news articles from conservative publications while amplifying articles from liberal outlets. This week, I sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, requesting all internal data on the distribution of stories from outlets across the political spectrum featured on the platform in the last year. The American public increasingly relies on services like Apple News to provide them with well-sourced information, and they deserve to have access to perspectives across the political spectrum. Throughout my entire career, I have pushed back against Big Tech’s systematic censorship of conservatives, and President Trump has rightly promised to return free speech to America. Read more here.

Far too many veterans face hardship after they return home from service, including the tragedy of homelessness. I was honored to attend the Operation Hero’s Hill Groundbreaking ceremony, championed by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Operation Hero’s Hill is a transformative initiative dedicated to ending veteran homelessness by providing safe, stable, and dignified housing for those who have sacrificed in defense of our country. I am thrilled to see the Volunteer Spirit in action for such a wonderful cause. Read more here.

Constituent Services Highlight

Rural communities often face additional challenges when it comes to getting the health care they need. This week, I met with the University of Tennessee Medical Center to discuss the importance of strengthening rural health care in the Volunteer State.I have always fought for better access to health care, ensuring that no Tennessean goes without quality care simply because of where they live. Click here to view a photo from my meeting.

A manufacturing company in La Vergne, Tennessee, needed help in getting an E-2 treaty investor visa expedited for an applicant from Taiwan. This company’s investment and expansion project in the State of Tennessee would help create 495 new jobs for Tennesseans over the next 5 years.

Our office reached out to the U.S. Department of State to expedite the visa case, and the visa was approved the very same day. I am so grateful our team was able to assist this Tennessee-based company to help ensure our state remains one of the best places in the country to do business.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I sent a follow-up letter to several toymakers after sensitive data involving children was exposed to the public. The safety of children must be the highest priority for toy manufacturers, and I look forward to reviewing their responses. Read more here.

Last week, I led the Senate Judiciary Committee’s first hearing of the year on Arctic Frost, where we heard from executives from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. I pressed Senior Vice President of Verizon Chris Miller on why the company handed over the phone records of sitting Members of Congress to Jack Smith without asking any questions. Read more here.