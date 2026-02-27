Artsville Fest Announces 2026 Art Gala: Speakeasy on the Square in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Artsville Fest invites the community to attend the 2026 Art Gala: Speakeasy on the Square on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, at ArtLink Clarksville, located at 98 Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville.

The Art Gala is a one night curated art exhibition celebrating student and adult artists from across the region. The event will take place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, with an Artist Meet and Greet from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

The highlight of the evening is the juried art gallery exhibition, showcasing selected works across youth and adult divisions. Awards will include age group recognitions, Best in Show, and a $500 Fan Favorite Award determined by public voting.

In addition to the gallery exhibition, guests will enjoy live performances by jazz artists, special entertainment by magician Russ Nowak, a speakeasy inspired wine bar, food trucks, and a community 50/50 raffle.

The Art Gala takes place during the Downtown Art Walk on April 2nd, offering visitors the opportunity to explore additional galleries, studios, and creative spaces throughout downtown Clarksville while celebrating the arts across the community.

Artists of all ages are currently invited to submit original work for consideration. Categories include elementary, middle, and high school students, as well as adult amateur and professional artists. All mediums are welcome, including painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media.

Artists who submit by March 1st will be included in the online Virtual Gallery and eligible for the Fan Favorite Award. The final submission deadline for exhibition consideration is March 20th, 2026.

Submissions and event information are available at www.artsvillefest.com/art-gala

Proceeds from the Art Gala benefit ArtLink Clarksville, supporting arts education and access to creative programming within the community.

The 2026 Art Gala is proudly sponsored by Ufford Law and Mediation Offices.

For more information, artist submissions, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteer inquiries, visit www.artsvillefest.com or contact artsvillefest@gmail.com.