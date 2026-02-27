Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Closes Regular Season at Bellarmine with ASUN Title on the Line

Austin Peay (21-7 | 15-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine (11-18, 6-11 ASUN)

Saturday, February 27th, 2026 | 1:00pm

Louisville, KY | Knights Hall

Clarksville, TN – Still just one win away from clinching the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team closes the regular season with a Saturday 1:00pm CT contest against Bellarmine at Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last time out, Austin Peay (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) dropped its lone home game of the 2025-26 season in a 93-88 defeat to Central Arkansas, Wednesday. The Governors were led in scoring by Collin Parker’s 29 points, while Rashaud Marshall paced the team with nine rebounds in the decision.

With a share of the 2026 ASUN Regular-Season Championship already in hand, Austin Peay State University can clinch the outright regular-season title with a win against the Knights or a Central Arkansas loss against Queens in Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Parker leads Austin Peay State University and is fourth in the ASUN with 18.1 points per game, while also averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during the ASUN slate. Marshall also is second on the team with 14.8 points per game this season, and is shooting 65.0% and 69.9% from the field during the season and ASUN play, respectively.

Freshman Zyree Collins is third on APSU and is second among ASUN freshmen with 13.6 points per game this season. His 4.2 assists per game are sixth in the ASUN, lead all league freshmen, and are 16th nationally amongst his class.

Saturday’s meeting between the Austin Peay State University and Bellarmine (11-18, 6-11 ASUN) is the 23rd in program history and the sixth between the two in ASUN play. The Govs earned a 90-70 win against the Knights, February 14th, at F&M Bank Arena, where Parker led the team with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Collins set a freshman record with 14 assists.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests leading up to the ASUN Tournament Championship game, are broadcast live on ESPN+ with Aidan Riggs (play-by-play) and Beau Braden (Analyst) on the call.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team prepares for its third ASUN Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Governors already have secured a top-four seed and bye into the quarterfinals round. With a win against Bellarmine or a UCA loss against Queens, Austin Peay State University would secure the No. 1 seed and play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup at 11:00am CT, March 6th.

With the opposite results, the APSU Govs would drop down to the No. 2 seed of the tournament and play the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 seed at 4:00pm CT, March 6th contest. The quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship games all will be played at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.