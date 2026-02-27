22 Tennessee Men’s Basketball Hosts #17 Alabama in Top-25 SEC Showdown

#22 Tennessee (20-8 | 10-5 SEC) vs. #17 Alabama (21-7 | 11-4 SEC)

Saturday, February 26th, 2026 | 5:00pm CT / 6:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team (20-8, 10-5) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate Saturday, as it takes on the No. 17/18 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 11-4) at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm CT (6:00pm ET).

Fans can watch Tuesday’s game on ESPN and stream on the ESPN App. Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (color) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear Voice of the Vols Mike Keith and analyst Chris Lofton depict the action.

The Matchup

Tennessee is 7-3 in the last 10 series meetings, since 3/4/17. It won the last five games after the Crimson Tide took the prior three.

UT’s five-game series winning streak is its third-best ever. It has won nine (1/6/68- 1/29/72) and eight (1/18/36 -2/11/38) in a row.

Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit for a six-point road win in the sides’ first meeting this year (1/24/26). In the last matchup in Knoxville (3/1/25), the Vols were down by nine with under 10:00 left, including by four with 0:31 to go, and won on a buzzer-beater.

Eleven of the series’ last 13 games, including nine of the past 10, had a single-digit scoring margin.

UT has held Alabama to 70.9 ppg in nine outings during Nate Oats’ tenure, conceding a high of 76. The Tide’s is averaging 85.2 ppg in that span (85.8 versus non-UT foes).

Coming off a 28-9 (13-5) showing with an Elite Eight bid last year, Alabama was picked fourth in the SEC preseason poll.

Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., paces the Crimson Tide with 21.3 ppg, 4.8 apg and 1.2 spg.

News and Notes

Rick Barnes was as an assistant at Alabama in 1985-86. After his departure, current UT assistant Gregg Polinsky replaced him on staff, working there from 1986-95.

Cade Phillips is a Jacksonville, AL, native. His father (John David Phillips), uncle (Brodie Croyle) and grandfather (John Croyle) played football at Alabama, while his mother (Reagan [Croyle] Phillips) played basketball there.

DeWayne Brown II is a Hoover, AL, native who won three 7A state titles at Hoover High School.

J.P. Estrella and Taylor Bol Bowen were Brewster Academy (N.H.) teammates as seniors in 2022-23.

Rick Barnes‘ 856 wins co-lead all active DI coaches and rank coninth all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

The Vols have played three games (2-1) this year that did not include a lead of 10-plus either way.

Tennessee is 28-10 (.737) in the second leg of regular season home-and-homes over the last nine years (2017-26).

Felix Okpara’s next block will make him the 20th competitor to reach 100 as a Volunteer.

Nate Ament is averaging 21.6 ppg the last 13 contests (16-plus in all).

Tennessee is looking to reach 11- plus SEC wins for the fifth season in a row. It has done that just once previously, with a seven-year tally from 1970-71 to 1976-77.

The Vols are also seeking 21-plus wins for the fifth straight year, which they have also done once before, from 2005-06 to 2009-10.

Winning Ways

UT’s 45.0 offensive rebounding percentage is on pace to be, per KenPom, the third-best mark this century. It trails only 2000-01 Michigan State (47.0) and 2000- 01 Georgetown (45.3).Tennessee, Alabama and Houston are the only schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only three in the last two Elite Eights.UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.The Volunteers’ 221 wins the last nine years (2017-26) rank eighth in DI. Only Gonzaga (267), Houston (266), Duke (246), Kansas (233), Purdue (228), Saint Mary’s (226) and Liberty (222) possess more.

Over the last nine seasons (2017-26), Tennessee (221- 82; .729) paces all SEC programs in total victories, overall winning percentage and postseason victories (23). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same period, the Volunteers are one of two SEC teams with even 205-plus wins and/or a winning percentage above .690, alongside Auburn (217-84; .721).

Over SEC play across the same span, Tennessee (108-50; .684) is first in both league victories and league winning percentage. The only other schools at even 100-plus wins and/or a .610 clip are Kentucky (106-52; .671), Alabama (102-57; .642) and Auburn (102-57; .642).

In just the last five seasons (2021-26), the Vols own a 129-44 (.746) overall record. That is good for the most total wins and the best winning percentage in the SEC, far ahead of Auburn (.728; 123-46).

In that time, Tennessee (61-26; .701) is second in league victories and league winning percentage, behind only Alabama (62-25; .713).

Serious Streaks

The Volunteers own 20 wins for the fifth season in a row. That ties the longest streak in program history, previously recorded both from 1980-81 to 194-85 and 2005-06 to 2009-10. It is UT’s seventh 20-win season in the last nine years and 32nd all-time.

Tennessee has double-figure SEC victories for the sixth straight year. This is the second-longest streak in program history. The Vols had 10-plus SEC wins 13 seasons in a row from 1964-65 to 1976-77.

Particularly Potent At Home

Under Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 24-8 (.750) versus AP top-25 teams at Food City Center, including 19-2 (.905) in its last 21 such games (since 1/30/21).

The Volunteers are 19-7 (.731) at home against AP top-20 teams in the Barnes era, including 15-2 (.882) in their last 17 such contests (since 1/30/21).

Tennessee has a 16-5 (.762) mark when hosting AP top-15 squads under Barnes, including a 14-2 (.875) record in its last 16 such affairs (since 1/30/21).

Barnes has led UT to a 9-1 (.900) ledger at home versus AP top-10 teams, with eight straight wins (since 3/2/19). That includes perfect marks against AP top-six foes (8-0) and versus SEC teams (7-0).

Tennessee is a perfect 6-0 when hosting AP top-five teams in the Barnes era (all since 1/24/17). The six straight wins are an SEC record, per ESPN, surpassing the mark of five by Kentucky in 1978-84 and 1956-59.

Containing The Crimson Tide

The Vols won 12 straight home games against AP top-25 foes from 1/30/21 to 2/28/24. That is an SEC record, per CBS Sports, and the longest in DI since Kansas had 17 straight from 1/11/14 to 2/13/17. Nine of those victories were versus top-15 foes, with five against the top 10 and three over top-five teams.Tennessee is 21-5 (.808) in AP top-25 home matchups under Barnes, including 15-5 (.750) with both teams in the top 20, 9-2 (.818) with both in the top 15 and 5-0 (1.000) with both in the top 10.

Tennessee earned a 79-73 win at #17 Alabama on 1/24/26, rallying from a 10-point first-half deficit for a fifth straight series win. Nate Ament had a careerhigh 29 points and Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 24.

UT has now beat Alabama five-plus times in a row thrice in program history. This is the first instance since a nine-game stretch from 1/6/68 to 1/29/72.

In addition, Tennessee has held Alabama to 76 points or fewer in all nine meetings since Nate Oats took over as head coach in 2019-20, allowing just 70.9 points per game. As of 1/24/26, the teams’ most recent meeting, the Crimson Tide was averaging 85.4 points per game against all other opponents during that seven-year stretch.