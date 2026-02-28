68.5 F
Clarksville Police Department Introduces Quarterly Award Honoring Individuals with Special Needs

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is proud to announce the launch of a new quarterly initiative, the Chief’s Shining Light Award.  This program is a recognition created to honor individuals with special needs who inspire others through determination, kindness, grit, and/or positive involvement in our community.

The Chief’s Shining Light Award is designed to spotlight individuals whose actions and attitudes make Clarksville a better place by demonstrating perseverance, compassion, and a commitment to uplifting those around them. These honorees serve as powerful examples that strength and leadership take many forms.

“Every day, we see individuals in our community who overcome challenges and lead with kindness, resilience, and positivity,” said Clarksville Chief of Police Ty Burdine. “The Chief’s Shining Light Award is our way of recognizing and celebrating those individuals whose light shines brightly and inspires others.”

The award will be presented quarterly, and recipients may be nominated by community members, families, educators, church and faith leaders, organizations, or Clarksville Police Department personnel. 

Nominations for the First Quarter 2026 award are now open and will be accepted through March 31st, 2026. Nomination details, including eligibility criteria and submission instructions, are available on the Clarksville Police Department’s official website and social media channels.

To submit a nomination, please visit: Chief’s Shining Light Award

Through this initiative, the Clarksville Police Department hopes to strengthen community connections, promote togetherness, and highlight the meaningful contributions made by individuals with special needs throughout Clarksville.

For additional information about the Chief’s Shining Light Award or future nomination periods, please follow the Clarksville Police Department on social media or visit www.clarksvillepd.org

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
