Clarksville Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Gordon Schwartz

Clarksville, TN – Charles “Chuck” Gordon Schwartz, Age 96 of Clarksville, TN died on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, in Nashville, TN.

Funeral will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery Clarksville, TN.

Charles was born on October 7th, 1929, in Newark, NJ. He was the son of Morris and Sarah Watkins Schwartz.

Charles entered the U.S. Army on his 17th birthday and served 21 years with the 187th “Rakkasans”, the 11th Airborne Division, the 82nd Airborne Division, and the 101st Airborne Division.

Upon retirement from the U.S. Army, he started two insurance agencies in the Clarksville, Montgomery Co. area and was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Roundtable.

He was a member of the Clarksville Masonic Lodge 761 F&AM and the National Association of Insurance Advisors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Irwin Ronald Schwartz, wife Frances Boring Schwartz, and daughter Kimberly C. Erickson.

Survivors include his daughter Marcy A. Schwartz, sons Carl G. (Robin) Schwartz, Eric M. (Alana) Schwartz, stepsons John R. Abraham, Michael P. Abraham, and eight grandchildren.

