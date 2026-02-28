APSU Track & Field Earns Four Podium Finishes, Sets Program Record at ASUN Indoor Championships

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field earned podium finishes in the triple jump, 4×400, and two in the 400-meter to highlight the final day of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships, Saturday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

Mia McGee earned the Governors’ first medal of the day, earning silver in the 400-meter with a personal-best of 54.02. It was the junior sprinter’s first time going sub-55 seconds during her indoor career and bested her previous career best of 54.73 set at the 2025 ASUN Outdoor Championships. Following closely behind McGee was Taylin Segree, who earned bronze in the event for her first of two medals on the day.

Remaining on the track, the quartet of Alexis Arnett, Mariah Mitchem, Segree, and McGee earned bronze in the 4×400-meter relays. With the podium finish, Austin Peay State University now has medaled in the event for the third-straight ASUN Championship after earning silver during the 2025 ASUN outdoors and bronze last season during indoors.

Senior distance runner Sydney Freeman then broke the program record in the 3K with a time of 10:04.45 which bested her previous best – set in Feb. at the Eastern Indoors – by over nine seconds.

After earning bronze in the long jump, Friday, jumper Madelyn Kocik took home silver in the triple jump with a career-best 12.30-meter leap. It marked the Portland, Texas native’s fourth ASUN Championships top-three finish through three appearances.

Throughout the 2026 ASUN Indoor Championships, Austin Peay earned six total medals, consisting of three silvers and as many bronzes and set 16 personal bests.

The Governors finished fifth as a team, while its 84 total points are 20 more than any other indoor championship since the Governors joined the ASUN Conference.

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for its outdoor season opener where it travels to the Bluegrass State to compete in Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, March 20th-21st.