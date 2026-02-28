57.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 1, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Softball Sweeps MAC Foes, Run-Rules Central Michigan and Walks Off Ohio...
Sports

APSU Softball Sweeps MAC Foes, Run-Rules Central Michigan and Walks Off Ohio at Governors Classic

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Tops Central Michigan and Ohio to Extend Perfect Governors Classic Run. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball Tops Central Michigan and Ohio to Extend Perfect Governors Classic Run. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team remained perfect at the Governors Classic following a five-inning, 9-1 victory against Central Michigan before then walking off Ohio in an 8-7 victory, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game One – APSU 9, CMU 1 (5 Innings)

Top 2nd | Following a scoreless inning and a half of play, Katie Raper began the bottom of the second with a leadoff home run over the center field wall. Despite Austin Peay later loading the bases following a trio of walks, a trio of Governors were stranded on the base paths, to maintain the 1-0 lead.

Top 3rd | Central Michigan hit a one-double down the left field line, with the runner reaching just one batter later on a single down to right field.

Bottom 3rd | Brie Howard opened the bottom of the third with a walk, while Sammie Shelander was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Raper then drove in Howard on an RBI base knock, while Shelander later scored following a Chippewas’ wild pitch which advanced Jada Sovey – pinch running for Raper – to third. Two batters later, a Mimi Blackledge double scored Sovey and extended the APSU lead to 4-1.

Bottom 4th | Howard reached on a two-out error by CMU’s shortstop, and was later brought across the plate on a Shelander home run.

Bottom 5th | The Governors began the fifth with singles by Blackledge and Jade Castillo, before an Ashlyn Graklanoff sacrifice fly scored Blackledge. Howard then brought in Castillo on an RBI single, while a Shelander RBI base knock brought in Howard to bring up the run-rule decision.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (W, 6-3), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Game Two – APSU 8, OU 7

Top 3rd | Ohio had a pair of runners in scoring position following a single, walk, and ground out. A one-out sacrifice fly scored the day’s first run, and maintained runners of second and third, but the two Bobcats were stranded following a ground out.

Bottom 3rd | Emilee Baker led off the bottom of the third with a single up the middle of the field and later was brought across the plate following a bases-loaded infield fly to Ohio’s third baseman.

Top 4th | Ohio retook the lead with a two-run top of the fourth, the first coming on a wild pitch and the second, just one batter later, on a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 4th | Blackledge led off the fourth with a double, while a Castillo double put a pair of Govs in scoring position with no outs. Graklanoff then scored Blackledge from third, and a Baker single scored Castillo; however, Graklanoff was called out at the plate on a pass from OU’s right fielder to home plate. The Govs’ final runs of the inning came on a two-run home run by Shelander.

Top 7th | After a scoreless fifth and sixth from both sides, Ohio went up 6-5 on a three-run homer to center field, and extended its lead just one batter later on a solo home run.

Bottom 7th | Facing a 7-5 deficit following a four-run top of the frame by the Bobcats, Kiley Hinton singled to right field to put a pair of Govs on base. An error by the Bobcats’ third baseman then loaded the bases with one out. Catillo – who redshirted last season and picked up her first hit as a Gov just a day prior – then doubled down the right field line, which cleared the bases following a throwing error by Ohio’s second baseman.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes the Governors Classic with a Sunday 12:30pm meeting against Stonehill. The Governors earned an 11-0, five-inning victory in their first game of the Governors Classic, Friday.

Previous article
APSU Track & Field Earns Four Podium Finishes, Sets Program Record at ASUN Indoor Championships
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information