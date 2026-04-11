APSU Track and Field has Four Season Bests During First Day Action at Tennessee Invitational

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team posted four season bests on the first day of the Tennessee Invitational, Friday, at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium.

On the track, Isis Banks and Mariah Mitchem both set season bests in the 200-meter, with Banks’ time being just five hundredths of a second off her personal best set at the 2023 ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships during her freshman. Mallory Hodge led the Govs in the event, with her 24.11 time being the second-best of her career and her fastest since the 2025 ASUN Outdoor Championships when she competed for Eastern Kentucky.

Both Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus posted their season’s best mark in the discus, with Dejesus’ mark being a career-high for the junior thrower. Tucker surpassed her previous season high by 3.02 meters and has improved in the event across each of APSU’s last three meets. Dejesus beat her previous PR by seven tenths of a meter, which she set last spring during the outdoor campaign.

Heading to the field, Myra Eriksson also had her season’s best mark in the pole vault, while Emmani Roberts led the Govs with an eighth-place finish in the triple jump.

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Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team opens the second day of the Tennessee Invitational today at 11:00am when Tucker and China Giaimo compete in the shot put.