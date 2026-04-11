Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 12th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing road widening on SR 48.

From 4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a single NB lane closure for widening on Trenton Road (LM 8).

Montgomery County – SR 11

Resurfacing.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 0 – 3).

Pulling underground fiber.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be an EB shoulder closure for pulling underground fiber (LM 3.5 – 5.4).

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be an EB shoulder closure for pulling underground fiber (LM 12).

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating shoulder closures for pulling underground fiber (LM 10 – 12).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 5.8 – 8.4).

Bus pad installation.

4/13, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single SB lane closure for bus pd installation (LM 22).

Montgomery County – SR 236

Fiber installation.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be an EB shoulder closure for fiber installation (LM 3.5 – 5.4)

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

Streetlight conversion.

4/13 – 4/17, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane and shoulder closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 202 – 205).

Barrier wall repair.

4/14 – 4/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 211.8).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

4/12 – 4/17, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

4/11 – 4/17, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

Hickman County – I-40

Milling and paving.

4/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 153 – 159).

Humphreys County – I-40

Milling and paving.

Daily, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 143).

Robertson County – I-65

Tree clearing.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure in both directions for tree clearing (MM 108 – 109).

Robertson County – SR 11

Aerial installation.

4/16 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 12).

Robertson County – SR 76

Pothole patching.

4/13 – 4/17, 9:00am – 3:00pm, EB flagging operations for pothole patching will take place (LM 11 – 15).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).