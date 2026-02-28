Austin Peay State University Basketball Men’s Basketball Falls at Bellarmine 111-97

Louisville, KY – Despite career scoring performances from both junior Rashaud Marshall and freshman Tyler Wagner, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped a 111-97 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Bellarmine, Saturday, at Knights Hall.

For the fourth time this season, Marshall surpassed his career-high in scoring. His 35 points against Bellarmine surpass his previous career-high of 27 set last week at North Florida, while his 13 free throws and six assists tie both his season and career’s best mark. Marshall went 11-for-15 from the field and 13-of-16 from the charity stripe in the decision, while also adding a pair of steals and rebounds.

For Wagner, his 20-point outing are 17 more points than he has scored in any ASUN Conference contest thus far this season, and surpass his previous season high of 15 set in the season opener against Bryan, Nov. 3. Wagner also had career-best marks in made field goals (seven) and three-pointers (6), going 7-for-11 from the floor and 6-for-10 from distance.

After a scoreless first two minutes from both sides, a Bellarmine (12-18, 7-11 ASUN) layup was answered by a Collin Parker three-pointer. The Knights quickly regained the lead and led by as many as 10 points in the final eight minutes of the first half. A perfect trip to the charity stripe by Marshall sparked a four-minute, 16-5 run for the Governors, who regained the lead following the first of back-to-back Wagner triples.

Following exchanging baskets from distance, BU extended its lead to five in the final 37 seconds of the period before Wagner connected on his fourth three in five attempts to cut the APSU deficit to two heading into the break.

Marshall and Wagner paced the APSU Govs with 12 points apiece in the first 20 minutes; however, a 28-12 differential in the paint for Bellarmine helped the Knights lead 48-46 at the half.

Following a back-and-forth battle to begin the second period, the Governors and Knights were tied at 74 following a Marshall second-chance layup. The APSU Govs then missed four-straight attempts from the field, as BU later extended its lead to 97-88 with under four minutes to play.

Bellarmine never led by less than double digits across the final three minutes of play, resulting in the decision.

The Difference

Fouls. Despite Marshall’s 13 free throws on 16 attempts, the Govs were called for a season-high 27 fouls. Bellarmine went 28-for-34 from the line, including 19-for-22 in the second half alone.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Atlantic Sun Conference Co-Regular Season Champions, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team enters the 2026 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of No. 7 Eastern Kentucky and No. 10 Stetson in a Friday 4:00pm quarterfinals contest at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.